Fire weather, freeze watches issued for Burke County

Multiple hazards are in the forecast for Burke County as the National Weather Service has issued both a fire weather watch and a freeze watch for the area for the middle of the week.

The fire weather watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening while the freeze watch starts four hours after that at midnight and expires at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS warns of a dry and windy afternoon in its fire weather watch.

“In the wake of a cold front, gusty winds will develop Wednesday as a dry continental air mass pushes into the region,” the watch reads. “Low relative humidity in combination with these winds will make any fires difficult to control.”

The weather service says on Wednesday afternoon and early evening to be aware of northwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and humidity as low as 27%. The watch describes fuel moisture as “already seasonably low, under 10%, and likely to drop further with no wetting rain in the forecast through Wednesday.”

Along with Burke, the fire weather watch covers the neighboring counties of Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford.