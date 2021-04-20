Fire weather, freeze watches issued for Burke County

Multiple hazards are in the forecast for Burke County as the National Weather Service has issued both a fire weather watch and a freeze watch for the area for the middle of the week.
The fire weather watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening while the freeze watch starts four hours after that at midnight and expires at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The NWS warns of a dry and windy afternoon in its fire weather watch.
“In the wake of a cold front, gusty winds will develop Wednesday as a dry continental air mass pushes into the region,” the watch reads. “Low relative humidity in combination with these winds will make any fires difficult to control.”
The weather service says on Wednesday afternoon and early evening to be aware of northwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and humidity as low as 27%. The watch describes fuel moisture as “already seasonably low, under 10%, and likely to drop further with no wetting rain in the forecast through Wednesday.”
Along with Burke, the fire weather watch covers the neighboring counties of Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford.
In the freeze watch, the NWS says “sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will be possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”
Like the fire weather watch, the freeze watch covers Burke and bordering Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford counties.
A hazardous weather outlook also has been issued for Burke, Caldwell, McDowell and Rutherford and warns of cool conditions later in the week.
“Also, an unseasonably cold air mass will remain over the region into late week, and frost and freeze threats may return to the area Thursday night into Friday morning,” the outlook reads.
The NWS forecast for Burke for today calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 59 degrees with a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph, gusting up to 28 mph. Tonight, conditions are projected as mostly clear with a low around 32, a northwest wind of 6-11 mph becoming a light west-northwest wind after midnight but gusting as high as 22 mph.
On Thursday, the weather service forecasts sunny conditions and a high of 61. A light west wind will increase to 5-10 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 18 mph. That night, the NWS forecasts mostly clear skies with a low around 34 and a 5-7 mph west-northwest wind becoming calm in the evening.
To end the workweek Friday, the forecast calls for areas of frost before 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny conditions with a high near 67. Friday night’s projection includes a 30% chance of rain after 4 a.m., partly cloudy skies and a low around 45.
Precipitation could continue this weekend with Saturday rain, with an 80 % chance, mainly after 9 a.m., to go along with a high near 61. That night, rain is likely with a 70% chance, mainly before 9 p.m. and a low around 48.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain before 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny conditions and a high near 70. Then, Sunday night is scheduled to be mostly clear with a low around 43.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.