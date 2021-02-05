Firefighter reaches milestone of service, keeps going

Local resident Hugh Corpening celebrated his 50th anniversary last year of working as a firefighter with Lake James Fire and Rescue.

At 93 years old, Corpening is still with the organization and answers calls as a traffic officer on a regular basis, according to a previous News Herald article.

The Morganton native went into the military in 1945 after attending Olive Hill High School and served as a mess sergeant with the Army and Air Force in two tours of duty that lasted about six years.

“I stayed in Japan three years, and nine months in Korea during wartime,” Corpening said.

Upon returning home, he took a job in the machine room at Henredon Furniture and worked there for 30 years while also volunteering as a firefighter.

“I love to work at (the department),” Corpening said in a previous interview. “I just loved to be in a service, something to help the country.”

He also is one of the oldest members of his church, Shiloh AME, and serves as a church trustee.

He and his wife have three sons and two grandsons.

“I’ve always been faithful and tried to help everybody that I can help,” Corpening said.