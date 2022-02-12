 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters fight home fire in Morganton
Firefighters fight home fire in Morganton

Firefighters were busy around noon Friday responding to a mobile home fire on Pete Brittain Road. The landlord told firefighters he was burning leaves outside, but the wind picked up and the fire got away from him, said Kevin Woody, assistant chief at Salem Fire Rescue. The landlord told firefighters he thought that was what started the fire. No one was injured in the fire, and the Salvation Army was contacted to help the resident, Woody said. Salem, Brendletown and Enola fire departments all responded to the scene along with Burke County EMS and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

