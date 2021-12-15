Firefighters head up to Kentucky to offer support after tornadoes

“My wife and I talked about it,” Watson said. “We hadn’t done Christmas presents for each other, and we decided we don’t need anything and these people do. So we’re giving money to them to help them.”

Watson stopped by the fire department with his friend, Jeff Willhelm, also of Hickory, while they were on their way to Atlanta.

“He told me that we were going to stop in Drexel and do this, and I said, ‘well, that’s great,’” Willhelm said. “All my kids are grown and gone, so I’m looking for … something to give to, so I decided to do this.”

Rita Viggers stopped by to drop off money collected by the Women’s Missionary Union at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese.

“It’s the Christian thing to do,” Viggers said. “They’re hurting, and we need to think about other people, and this is a good time to give our monies and donations.”

While not everyone can go to Kentucky, Viggers said it was wonderful to see the local fire department helping out.

“That’s a way we can help,” Viggers said. “We can’t go, but we can send them with this donation.”