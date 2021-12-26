Firefighters responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek

NEBO — Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Friday afternoon, is estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained.

The US Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is contained.

Firefighters worked on Christmas Day to construct firelines for protection of homes along Roseboro Road. Helicopters were used for water drops to reduce the intensity of the fire near these firelines. On Sunday, firefighters planned to complete fireline construction on the northwest side of the fire for protection of private property. Burn out operations are planned to reduce fuels between the active fire and the firelines to slow fire spread and increase containment.