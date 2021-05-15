 Skip to main content
Firefighters use Quaker Meadows for live burn training
A property that has been stagnant for about two years was on fire Saturday.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety, along with multiple other departments throughout the county, burned the building at the old Quaker Meadows Golf Course throughout the day.

“This is the closest that we can get to being in a live fire,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. “There’s no substitute for being in a live structure fire, however this is the closest we can get to something like that.”

The Quaker Meadows property has been for sale since May 2019, according to previous News Herald records. The owners worked out a deal with the city to allow the property to be used for fire training earlier this year.

“Doing something like this, it is very important, and it’s very important for all the departments that are here, too, to get their volunteers and their members experience and exposed and trained on drafting and setting up the tanks and providing a water source for the fires out in the county,” Lander said.

Tanker trucks were used to fill up drop basins with water since the closest fire hydrant to Quaker Meadows was hundreds of feet away, Lander said.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this if it wasn’t for all these volunteer fire departments coming to help us today,” Lander said. “It’s not only training for our people, but it’s training for them, as well. We’re helping each other out in this aspect.”

Firefighters from West End, Salem, Long Town, South Mountain, Lovelady and Oak Hill fire departments all participated in the training, along with some personnel from Hickory and the North Carolina Emergency Management. Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County EMS and Burke REACT also were on scene Saturday.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

