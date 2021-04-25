Firm welcomes new director of digital strategy

Responding to the astonishing rise of digital media as part of a broader rush toward the reliable, direct-to-consumer economics, Jamie Smith was recently named director of digital strategy for VanNoppen Marketing.

Working collaboratively with clients and internal staff, Smith will align digital and marketing strategies with clients’ business goals and objectives while directing digital and social media coordination, implementation and deployment.

Smith is the founding strategist of Strategysmith Marketing, which began serving clients in 2017 with specialized digital marketing solutions. She previously worked for several Charlotte-based marketing and leadership firms.

"I am thrilled to join a reputable, full-service marketing firm focused on innovation and collaboration,” Smith said. “Leading digital marketing strategy allows me to play a unique role in helping our clients shape and execute their growth strategies."

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina - Asheville, and a Master of Science from Montreat College. She serves on the board of directors for both New Dimensions Charter School and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

“We’ve been providing solutions for direct-to-consumer social and digital marketing for several years now,” said Allen VanNoppen, president of 20-year-old VanNoppen Marketing. “The COVID pandemic forever altered consumers’ shopping processes. The need for powerful, integrated and sustained digital and social marketing exploded as consumers stayed home and shopped online. And now, we’re getting ready to enter the post-pandemic ‘Roaring Twenties’ economic boom and Jamie’s leadership will enable us to provide clients with the digital tools they need to effectively reach their targeted customers.”