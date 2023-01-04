Shyanne Plemmons and Joshua Martinat of Morganton welcomed Burke County's New Year's baby early Sunday morning. Lucy Martinat, born Jan. 1 at 1:12 p.m., was the first baby born at UNC Health Blue Ridge in 2023.
First Baby of 2023
- From Staff Reports
