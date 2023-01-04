 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Years Baby

First Baby of 2023

new years.jpeg

Shyanne Plemmons and Joshua Martinat of Morganton welcomed Burke County's New Year's baby early Sunday morning. Lucy Martinat, born Jan. 1 at 1:12 p.m., was the first baby born at UNC Health Blue Ridge in 2023.

 Submitted, UNC Health Blue Ridge

Shyanne Plemmons and Joshua Martinat of Morganton welcomed Burke County's New Year's baby early Sunday morning. Lucy Martinat, born Jan. 1 at 1:12 p.m., was the first baby born at UNC Health Blue Ridge in 2023.

