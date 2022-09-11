First class of upholstery graduates celebrate graduation

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Western Piedmont Community College and The Industrial Commons held a graduation ceremony to celebrate and recognize the very first introduction to upholstery class. A partnership between the two agencies, the class graduated eight students who completed the 96-hour course.

The course covered topics such as inside and outside upholstery, spring-up and other basic upholstery skills, as well as fundamentals of manufacturing. Filling a need and helping serve the community through manufacturing was a focus as the course was being designed.

The Industrial Commons received grants from Appalachian Regional Commission and Golden Leaf Foundation to construct and up fit a space in its building to simulate an upholstery operation. Kellex Furniture and Vanguard Furniture donated much of the equipment not provided by grant funds.

WPCC provided instructor Brian Craig. With over 25 years of upholstery experience and working a myriad of different jobs in the industry, Craig has served in an instructor role for upholstery skills for over 13 years.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the community by training potential employees for the manufacturing sector. WPCC and TIC have made the privilege possible,” Craig said.

WPCC also awarded GEER Scholarships to many of the students participating in the program.

Local furniture companies, Kellex, Vanguard and E.J. Victor, donated frames and fabric to the program.

“I didn’t know anything about this program until it was advertised on our board near our timeclock, and I thought it sounded awesome,” said Kellex employee Dustin Berry. “I was a little nervous at first because I had never upholstered in my life. After the first week, I was hooked.”

“It has been a goal of ours for many years to implement more training opportunities to support the furniture and textile sectors in Burke County,” said TIC Co-Executive Director Sara Chester. “There is a perception that ‘furniture is gone’. No doubt, the industry has changed here over the years; however, the reality is that there are still a lot of furniture companies in our county, and they are growing and doing very well.”

As part of the graduation ceremony, students received their certificates and attendees toured the new upholstery area at The Industrial Commons.