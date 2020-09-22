First day of autumn brings excitement for season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hints of fall from the crisp air and dwindling daylight became a reality Tuesday as the fall equinox finally arrived.

Autumn was a sign for Brook Foresman of new beginnings right around the corner.

“I’m excited about everything,” Foresman said. “Fall’s my favorite, and I’m getting married. It’s definitely exciting.”

She and Michelle LeDuc said they were looking forward to traditional fall festivities, like pumpkin patches and apple orchards.

“We love going to the pumpkin patch, and we love going to the apple orchard,” LeDuc said. “We’re going there later on today.”

For Hal and Karen Edwards, fall finally is giving them a chance to visit parks with their great-granddaughter.

“Being able to get out and do this, you know, come to the park,” Hal said.

Karen added that, with parks now open just in time for fall, it gives kids a chance to run off some of their energy.

“Plus, like I said, it’s not busy, so that’s more protection for us,” she said.

Wayne Giese said he grew up in Wisconsin and lived there for 26 years, so the change in weather is welcome.