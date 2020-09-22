First day of autumn brings excitement for season

Hints of fall from the crisp air and dwindling daylight became a reality Tuesday as the fall equinox finally arrived.
Autumn was a sign for Brook Foresman of new beginnings right around the corner.
“I’m excited about everything,” Foresman said. “Fall’s my favorite, and I’m getting married. It’s definitely exciting.”
She and Michelle LeDuc said they were looking forward to traditional fall festivities, like pumpkin patches and apple orchards.
“We love going to the pumpkin patch, and we love going to the apple orchard,” LeDuc said. “We’re going there later on today.”
For Hal and Karen Edwards, fall finally is giving them a chance to visit parks with their great-granddaughter.
“Being able to get out and do this, you know, come to the park,” Hal said.
Karen added that, with parks now open just in time for fall, it gives kids a chance to run off some of their energy.
“Plus, like I said, it’s not busy, so that’s more protection for us,” she said.
Wayne Giese said he grew up in Wisconsin and lived there for 26 years, so the change in weather is welcome.
“I’m loving the fall weather,” Giese said. “I love the four seasons here in North Carolina.”
Continued cool
That cooler, fall weather will be sticking around for at least a few days.
The National Weather Service has forecast that high temps won’t exceed the mid-70s through Saturday.
Karen Brazinski and Carolina Avery both hope the clear, blue skies and cool weather will hang around for the season.
“Hopefully (we’ll have) dry, cool days where we can still be outside and go on hikes,” Brazinski said. “Beautiful fall hikes.”
Those who want to enjoy the fall colors don’t necessarily have to go for a hike to see them.
The Burke County Tourism Development Authority again will offer its fall color tours in the Pisgah National Forest and along the Blue Ridge Parkway this fall.
Tours will be held Thursdays through Saturdays from Oct. 15 through Nov. 7 on the agency’s Ridgeline Trolley. Occupancy will be limited to 50% on the trolley, and everyone on board will be required to wear masks.
For $45 per person, people will be taken on a six-hour fall color tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a box lunch provided.
Call the authority at 828-433-6793 or visit www.ridgelinetrolley.com for information or to book a spot on one of the tours.
Election season
Nice weather and pumpkin patches aren’t the only exciting things coming this fall.
Tuesday also marked National Voter Registration Day, a sign that election season is almost here.
Brazinski and Avery were working at a booth Tuesday in Morganton’s streatery outdoor dining spot at West Union and King streets to help people register to vote.
Election Day is Nov. 3, with early voting running from Oct. 15-31. People can register to vote by mail until Oct. 9 or at their polling location for one-stop early voting, according to the N.C. Board of Elections.
Brazinski and Avery said there will be a booth set up to help people register to vote on Thursday nights on West Union Street near The Natural Olive, Brown Mountain Bottle Works and Homer’s, and on Friday nights at Catawba Brewing Co.
Visit https://bit.ly/33WKLiy to learn more about registering to vote.
