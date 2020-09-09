First in-person author event in 7 months scheduled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since Valentine’s Day, Adventure Bound Books is set to host an in-person author event.

Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, who previously appeared at the downtown Morganton bookstore for an anthology series, will return to the city at its Community House from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, for an event promoting her new novel, “Even As We Breathe.” The event will feature limited in-person attendance and online participation, as well, for those who prefer it.

“We’re really excited to have an in-person author event this fall to get back into more normal happenings for the bookstore,” said Angela Shores, its owner.

In following with COVID-19 guidelines, the event’s socially distanced seating (with masks required) will be limited to 25 while the online audience will be up to 50 people, Shores said. Tickets cost $30, which covers an autographed copy of the book, taxes and processing fees.

Clapsaddle was at Adventure Bound last fall, promoting an anthology on the Appalachian Mountains region. She will discuss and read from her debut novel this go-around.