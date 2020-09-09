First in-person author event in 7 months scheduled

For the first time since Valentine’s Day, Adventure Bound Books is set to host an in-person author event.
Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, who previously appeared at the downtown Morganton bookstore for an anthology series, will return to the city at its Community House from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, for an event promoting her new novel, “Even As We Breathe.” The event will feature limited in-person attendance and online participation, as well, for those who prefer it.
“We’re really excited to have an in-person author event this fall to get back into more normal happenings for the bookstore,” said Angela Shores, its owner.
In following with COVID-19 guidelines, the event’s socially distanced seating (with masks required) will be limited to 25 while the online audience will be up to 50 people, Shores said. Tickets cost $30, which covers an autographed copy of the book, taxes and processing fees.
Clapsaddle was at Adventure Bound last fall, promoting an anthology on the Appalachian Mountains region. She will discuss and read from her debut novel this go-around.
“We’re pretty excited to have her here for that,” Shores said. “It’s a captivating book. It’s one of those that you just don’t want to put down. I’m halfway through it right now myself, and I just want to read. ... Annette’s going to read from the book and then talk about her writing process and journey and then do a Q&A with the audience.
“The book itself looks at self-identity. The main character is part of the Cherokee Nation. He goes off to work at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville. It looks at family, identity, race and those kinds of important topics of conversation.”
Shores said holding the event at the Community House instead of the bookstore will allow attendees to socially distance. Shores said she believes the excitement of hosting the event is mutual between the bookstore and the venue.
Capacity could be upped from 25 if virus restrictions are eased between now and the event, Shores said.
“If we have an overwhelming interest, we could look at moving beyond 25,” she said. “But for now, we’re just going to keep it at 25 tickets for the seated, in-person event and then we’ll be able to handle up to 50 for the online component of it.”
This event will be the first in-person writer visit since Asheville-area author Laura McCaskill appeared at the bookstore. Another event was planned with a Raleigh-area author for March 14, but it was canceled due to pandemic concerns.
“We missed our March event,” Shores said. “It feels like it’s been a lot longer. We’re pretty excited to have another in-person event.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at bit.ly/3keEWDF.
For information from Adventure Bound Books, call 828-475-6955 or visit adventureboundbooks.com. The bookstore is at 120 N. Sterling St., and the Morganton Community House is at 120 N. King St.
