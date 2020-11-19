First responder reflects on battle with COVID-19

Mackenzie said she’s never had any sickness like COVID-19.

“People ask me, ‘well, is it like the flu?’” she said. “No, to me it’s not. I’ve never had the flu so bad that I couldn’t breathe, that I felt like I was suffocating and there was nothing I could do about it. It’s terrible, and to me it’s nothing like the flu.”

She said the fever was a little like the flu, but the inability to breathe really set COVID-19 apart from other illnesses.

“When it comes to the not being able to breathe, especially when you don’t have a stuffy nose, you have no other cold symptoms other than a cough, your body is telling you ‘hey, I can’t breathe,’ something’s going on,” Mackenzie said.

Plus, it’s an illness people have to deal with on their own. Their family members often can’t help them through it.

“There’s things that we expect whenever we’re sick,” she said. “Being able to be held and comforted, you can’t have any of that. You’re in a hospital room by yourself.”

If she had to guess, Mackenzie said she thought she probably picked it up at work, but she didn’t know for sure.