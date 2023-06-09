CONELLLY SPRINGS — Patsy Bennett didn’t have any history of heart problems or any other pre-existing conditions, but on May 3, she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Her husband, Larry, was in the recliner in their living room while she was resting on the couch. He said she heard her take two gasping breaths, looked over and saw her struggling for air.

“I jumped up and threw a cold rag I’d had on the sink there over her face, hollering at her, trying to get her to open her eyes,” Larry told The News Herald.

She didn’t have any pulse and she wasn’t breathing anymore. He grabbed a phone, pulled Patsy onto the ground, moved the rag over her mouth and started to perform CPR while dialing 911.

Moments later a first responder arrived on the scene, pushing Larry out of the way and taking over chest compressions until more first responders and an EMS crew arrived and could use equipment like a machine that provides chest compressions and an AED.

Before they left the home in an ambulance, Patsy’s heartbeat was back. She was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, where she spent the next 10 days and received a three-way pacemaker with a defibrillator in it.

She’s been resting at home since May 10, hoping the ribs that were broken during CPR heal soon.

The Bennetts had a chance to meet the first responders, EMS crew and a representative from Frye on May 24.

“I don’t remember none of them,” Patsy said. “But I’m just glad that they were here.”

They were thankful for the opportunity to meet with the first responders and EMS crew who helped save Patsy’s life. Those first responders included: from Icard, Fire Capt. Casey Beard, Lt. Robert Bishop, Firefighter Zack Wade and Firefighter David Adkins; from Burke County EMS, David Angeley, Dakota Davis and Capt. Scott Brasecker; and April Traxler from Frye Regional Medical Center.

The Bennetts weren’t the only ones who were thankful for the opportunity.

“It was just heartwarming to be able to meet with them and see them on pretty much an average day for them, just seeing number one that they’re solid, down to earth and appreciative,” said Brand Lingerfelt, chief of Icard Township Fire and Rescue.

Lingerfelt talked about the importance of early intervention in cardiac arrests. Seconds can make all the difference in a person’s chances of survival.

“Once he punched 911, there were people on the line giving him instructions on what to do, how to give good CPR,” Lingerfelt said. “They were as important a part of what happened as we were.”

He encouraged businesses and churches to look into getting AEDs, a crucial lifesaving device during a cardiac arrest incident, and said everyone should take the time to learn CPR.

“It doesn’t take that many hours,” Lingerfelt said. “The more folks we know that are out in the community and are doing what he did up until the point we got there, that’s just gold.”

He said folks could stop by their local fire department to ask about CPR classes, or check calendars at area community colleges. He said CPR classes are held frequently, and can usually be found on a weekly basis somewhere in the nearby area.

The Bennetts said they were thanking God for blessing them with another day.

“We give the Lord all the glory,” Larry said. “We know beyond a shadow of a doubt, here in this house, she was gone. She had no heartbeat on this machine, and just the good Lord allowed her, gave her life.”