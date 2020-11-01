First responders reunite with boy they helped save

Aug. 23 started out as a day like any other for one Burke County family, but ended up like a nightmare.
Amanda Carroll and her boyfriend, Dustin Buff, were having a gathering to celebrate family birthdays at their home in the Chesterfield community.
The kids were outside playing, and Carroll had just answered the phone to talk to a friend who wanted to wish her daughter a happy birthday, when she heard the sound of the gate on a utility trailer falling.
When she turned around, she saw her 3-year-old son, Jensen Carroll, lying lifeless on the ground, pinned between the ramp of the utility trailer and the ground.
“It was heartbreaking,” Amanda said.
Buff and Carroll’s mother-in-law started CPR on Jensen.
Chesterfield fire Chief James Robinson heard Buff, who is a volunteer firefighter with the department, come over the radio asking for help while Carroll was on the phone with a 911 operator.
“I had none of my equipment with me, and I broke a million and one rules just in the care I rendered for him, because I had just picked up my truck from the mechanic,” Robinson said. “I didn’t have any of my stuff with me, I just happened to be driving near the end of the road they live on.”
Hospital care
CPR continued as first responders and sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, and Jensen's heart eventually started beating.
He was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton, where he caught a helicopter flight to Levine Children’s Hospital Charlotte.
He spent just shy of two months there, Carroll said. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and a skull fracture and had to have a shunt placed in his head to alleviate the pressure of spinal fluid on the brain. Before the shunt was put in, Jensen suffered two strokes and a seizure.
“It’s looking good,” Carroll said. “There’s some good days and some bad days. He’s 3, so he doesn’t understand that he can’t just get up and go. He’s in a wheelchair now, he is walking with assistance but he can’t hold his own balance. … He goes to physical therapy two times a week, he goes to occupational therapy one time a week and he has speech one time a week.”
Jensen was reunited with Robinson and other first responders Tuesday night at Chesterfield Fire and Rescue’s weekly training meeting.
“It was wonderful,” Carroll said. “They’re like family to us, so it was really great to see. There were tears.”
She said she would forever be grateful to the first responders who helped save Jensen’s life that day.
“Without them, I wouldn’t have my son anymore,” she said. “They’re like angels on Earth to me. They’re true blessings and I thank God every day, 20 times a day for them.”
Second opportunity
For Robinson, it was the second time he’s been able to directly see the impact he’s had on someone’s life.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Robinson said. “I’ve been in emergency services for 22 years. … This is the second time that I’ve had the benefit of being able to really see the outcome of what it is to be a first responder in your community and see the outcome for a young person, in this case, that, thank God, it’s going to be a positive outcome for him.”
While Jensen might not have remembered him from the day of the accident, Robinson said he will always remember Jensen.
“It was good to see him,” Robinson said. “To go up and kneel beside him and tell him, you know, I know he doesn’t remember me but I’m going to forever remember him.”
It was especially nice to see Jensen doing so well, Robinson said. He thought part of that had to do with how quickly he and other first responders were able to get to the scene.
“When I heard him on the radio and I heard the address, I was less than a mile from it, and I was able to turn down the road,” Robinson said. “I was pulling up in front of the house when the pagers were actually activating for responders to respond. By listening to the radio I was able to get a jump-start on it.”
Robinson said it was incredible to see how someone can affect another’s life.
“We were just driving down the road and we had the opportunity to be involved in something that forever changed the outcome for this little boy,” Robinson said. “The good Lord has a way of doing that. It’s pretty amazing.”
If it hadn’t been for the first responders on the scene, Robinson said it could’ve taken seven to 10 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. At that point, Jensen’s prognosis could have been much more dire.
“If anything, I would like to see people being involved in their communities again,” Robinson said. “We take it for granted, and our community especially, our volunteer basis is slowly dwindling. We’ve watched a steady decline.”
Crucial need
The decline in volunteers for local fire departments is something that has hit departments hard across the country.
“Being a volunteer and being involved in your community, it’s not a sacrifice because it’s a decision that you make to help those that are there and those that are around you,” Robinson said. “That would be the biggest thing, is if you have the ability to get out there, there’s always a job at the fire service for you to be involved in. Whether it’s the fire auxiliary or its actually being a first responder, there’s a job out there for everybody.”
Volunteering for the community is a selfless act, and not something someone should get involved in for the glory.
“I can’t say that anybody that I know personally in emergency services does it for any sense of glory or gratification,” Robinson said. “It’s done because, in that moment, you’re there and you want to try to help somebody that’s in your community. It’s not about you.”
There are bad days, but the good ones outweighs them.
“You get out of it what you put into it,” Robinson said. “I’ve seen a lot of things that my mind can’t un-see. I’ve watched PTSD destroy some people’s emergency services careers. Little things like this one, they rejuvenate that fire that’s inside of you. That thing that made you do it in the first place.”
Anyone interested in volunteering, whether it be as a first responder, firefighter or member of the auxiliary, should contact their local fire department.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941.
