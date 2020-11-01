First responders reunite with boy they helped save

“Without them, I wouldn’t have my son anymore,” she said. “They’re like angels on Earth to me. They’re true blessings and I thank God every day, 20 times a day for them.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Second opportunity

For Robinson, it was the second time he’s been able to directly see the impact he’s had on someone’s life.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Robinson said. “I’ve been in emergency services for 22 years. … This is the second time that I’ve had the benefit of being able to really see the outcome of what it is to be a first responder in your community and see the outcome for a young person, in this case, that, thank God, it’s going to be a positive outcome for him.”

While Jensen might not have remembered him from the day of the accident, Robinson said he will always remember Jensen.

“It was good to see him,” Robinson said. “To go up and kneel beside him and tell him, you know, I know he doesn’t remember me but I’m going to forever remember him.”

It was especially nice to see Jensen doing so well, Robinson said. He thought part of that had to do with how quickly he and other first responders were able to get to the scene.