First responders win award for saving person’s life

“To save the brain function and the heart tissue and the heart muscle, we’ve got about four minutes is all we have, and EMS just can’t get there that quickly, there’s no way,” Hudson said. “First responders get there within seconds to moments and get that initial care started, so all of our patients’ survivability is crucial to their community involvement.”

Burke County would be a much different place without first responders, Hudson said.

“We are very grateful to our first responders,” Hudson said. “We have a very aggressive first responders system in this county, and a very progressive system, and because of that we are able to provide such high-quality patient care. We could not do the job that we do without them, and we are very thankful for their commitment to their community.”

The News Herald was able to speak to some of the firefighters who received the award, including Lt. Connie Pollard.

“I really wasn’t expecting an award for something that I love to do,” Pollard said. “We do CPR on a monthly basis and so it was great, it was exciting to get that, but I just wasn’t expecting it. It’s what I put in to do and it’s what I love to do, so I really didn’t expect an award for it, but it’s always great to have people recognized for the volunteer jobs that we do.”