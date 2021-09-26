First responders win award for saving person’s life

Firefighters and first responders work hard to protect and save lives every day, but last week several of them were presented with an award for reviving a person in June.
George Hildebran Fire Deputy Chief Richard Patton, Lt. Connie Pollard, Lt. Kyle Boice and firefighters Travis Thompson, Michael Huffman and Anthony Patton all were presented Tuesday night with the American Heart Associations’ Heart Saver Hero Award by Burke County EMS. The award is given to anyone who performs CPR on a patient that leads to the patient surviving.
When first responders arrived at the scene of an emergency medical call in June, the patient was found to have no pulse. Chest compressions, which Richard Patton said had already been started by a woman on scene, were continued and the patient was resuscitated to the point that they were awake and talking by the time they arrived at the hospital, said Maj. Nikki Hudson with Burke County EMS.
“It’s an honor for EMS to give this award any time we get to give it out and to every department,” Hudson said. “Our first responders and our firefighters with our fire departments are such a crucial link in our chain of survival that any time we get to give this out … we’ve only given out three this year, that’s how amazing it is to be able to do it.”
Part of that is because the survivability of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests is incredibly low, Hudson said, because responders only have minutes to start life-saving actions like CPR and using an AED.
“To save the brain function and the heart tissue and the heart muscle, we’ve got about four minutes is all we have, and EMS just can’t get there that quickly, there’s no way,” Hudson said. “First responders get there within seconds to moments and get that initial care started, so all of our patients’ survivability is crucial to their community involvement.”
Burke County would be a much different place without first responders, Hudson said.
“We are very grateful to our first responders,” Hudson said. “We have a very aggressive first responders system in this county, and a very progressive system, and because of that we are able to provide such high-quality patient care. We could not do the job that we do without them, and we are very thankful for their commitment to their community.”
The News Herald was able to speak to some of the firefighters who received the award, including Lt. Connie Pollard.
“I really wasn’t expecting an award for something that I love to do,” Pollard said. “We do CPR on a monthly basis and so it was great, it was exciting to get that, but I just wasn’t expecting it. It’s what I put in to do and it’s what I love to do, so I really didn’t expect an award for it, but it’s always great to have people recognized for the volunteer jobs that we do.”
She came to fire service after seeing loved ones all her life be committed to emergency services, and that she fell in love with it.
“I love doing it, I love the community,” Pollard said. “I just feel like, if you’re going to volunteer, you need to be dedicated at what you put in to do.”
Deputy Chief Richard Patton joined the fire department about 18 years ago when he saw that the department was accepting applications.
“I seen that they had applications and I thought, ‘I’ll try it,’” Richard said.
He’s been with the department ever since.
“I’ve enjoyed it and just stuck with it,” he said.
Michael Huffman, another of the firefighters who responded to the June call, has been back with the department after taking about 15 years off from firefighting because of work.
He originally got involved to help the community, and came back to spend more time with his son who wanted to join the department.
“It really is a brotherhood,” Huffman said.
Travis Thompson is one of the newest firefighters at the department when he signed up about two years ago, and just became a medical first responder in May. He said he’d known since he was a kid growing up in Maine that he wanted to join his local fire department.
“When I bought a house in George Hildebran, I knew I was going to be there for a while so I decided to join the fire department and didn’t even think anything about being a first responder, but that’s a big part of the fire department,” Thompson said.
It’s a big part of the department indeed, especially at George Hildebran. Fire Chief Bobby Craig said the department was the first in the county to start up a first responder program for medical calls.
That program was started around 41 years ago by former chief Ray Heavner, and it’s something the department has continued to emphasize to this day.
“As chief, I really promote that,” Craig said. “Certainly we’re a fire department, and with fire we want to prevent any loss of property or injuries, but as chief I really spend a lot on medical because we’re so far from town.”
Part of that promotion saw the department purchase an auto-pulse device that helps first responders provide chest compressions when a patient needs CPR. It has an expensive price tag – around $14,000 – but Craig said he thinks it’s well worth it.
“I do believe it gives the patient every opportunity that they possibly could have [to be revived],” Craig said.
Fire departments across the nation have struggled in recent years with a decline in volunteerism, and while it’s not something Craig said he’s concerned about for this very moment, it does make him worry about the future.
“What will the next generation be if we continue to lose the volunteer status is my fear,” Craig said. “I see a great impact. When I joined 21 years ago, we had pretty much a waiting list, if you will. We were full and we had applications, and today we certainly don’t have that at all, and it’s not just at George Hildebran. I’ve talked to chiefs throughout this county and others – it’s a wide problem.”
For the firefighters currently serving at George Hildebran, it’s work they love to do.
“It’s hard to describe,” Thompson said. “For me it’s the best feeling in the world to be able to bring somebody back to life.”
He and the other firefighters The News Herald spoke to encouraged anyone who may be interested in joining their local fire department in any way to give it a try.
“People in this world need us in their lives to help them at their worst … we need to continue that, that there are good people in this world who want to help people,” Thompson said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.