First students graduate from pilot health program

“Our goal is to eliminate chronic disease and end hunger caused by poor nutrition,” Rice said. “We created C2Life with the inspiration of getting healthy, nutritiously delicious meals and education into low socioeconomic communities. The Food is Medicine — Burke program is our first step toward measuring that effort.”

She described the partnership with Dr. Brian Asbill of Ruckus Health in Asheville as amazing.

“Dr. Asbill is caring, approachable and is committed to bringing health and wellness to others through education and in 2017, became the first certified physician to hold the diplomate status with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine,” Rice said.

Asbill elaborated on what lifestyle medicine involves.

“Lifestyle medicine is focused on educating people about the importance of optimal nutrition, exercise, stress management, sleep, substance use and social connection and then translating that knowledge into behavior change so people can live longer and better,” he said. “Ruckus Health really is all about helping people to rediscover their innate ability to live in balance and thrive, and C2Life shares that bigger vision.”