First students graduate from pilot health program

C2Life, a local company that produces healthy packaged meals, recently hosted a graduation ceremony for the first class of participants in its pilot lifestyle medicine program.
Seventeen people graduated from the nine-week “Food is Medicine — Burke” course Nov. 22 at a ceremony at the Morganton Community House.
The medically supervised program measures the effects of plant-based nutrition on chronic disease and overall health. Participants were previously diagnosed with any combination of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol; represented a diversity of age, race, social-economic levels and health history; and were “sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Chasity Poteat Rice, C2Life’s founder, said.
She said Food is Medicine — Burke focuses on established pillars of health, including lifestyle education, plant-based nutrition, nutrition education and community support. Participants received daily education videos, participated in weekly Zoom meetings and completed lab tests.
Rice coordinated weekly walks with participants on the Morganton Greenway, and meditation and yoga workshops hosted on the labyrinth at Grace Episcopal Church and Breathe Yoga and Pilates. Participants also had the opportunity to experience hands-on cooking skills at the C2Life kitchen and gained confidence in properly reading nutrition labels and shopping smarter during grocery store tours hosted at Food Matters Market and Cafe.
“Our goal is to eliminate chronic disease and end hunger caused by poor nutrition,” Rice said. “We created C2Life with the inspiration of getting healthy, nutritiously delicious meals and education into low socioeconomic communities. The Food is Medicine — Burke program is our first step toward measuring that effort.”
She described the partnership with Dr. Brian Asbill of Ruckus Health in Asheville as amazing.
“Dr. Asbill is caring, approachable and is committed to bringing health and wellness to others through education and in 2017, became the first certified physician to hold the diplomate status with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine,” Rice said.
Asbill elaborated on what lifestyle medicine involves.
“Lifestyle medicine is focused on educating people about the importance of optimal nutrition, exercise, stress management, sleep, substance use and social connection and then translating that knowledge into behavior change so people can live longer and better,” he said. “Ruckus Health really is all about helping people to rediscover their innate ability to live in balance and thrive, and C2Life shares that bigger vision.”
The measured lab results were impressive, Rice said. On average, blood pressure dropped to a normal average of 121/77 from Stage 1 hypertension. Of the eight diabetic or pre-diabetic participants, six measured normal levels of blood sugar, while both diabetics were successful in lowering their A1C scores, with one participant improving from 9.4 to 7.0. Total cholesterol decreased 11% and inflammation markers dropped 15%. Although Food is Medicine — Burke isn’t a weight-loss program, participants did experience an average waist circumference reduction by three inches and recorded an average weight loss of 9.7 pounds during the nine-week program.
The achievements went beyond lab results. Graduates from the program reported unanticipated benefits such as better sleep, less joint pain, ability to quit smoking and the confidence to embark on new journeys, such as enrolling in career and technical training.
In addition to Ruckus Health, C2Life partnered with the Good Samaritan Clinic, Burke Health Network, Burke United Christian Ministries, Roots Hummus, Food Matters Market and Café, Breathe Yoga and Pilates, Western Piedmont Community College and Grace Episcopal Church.
“One of my favorite quotes is an African proverb, ‘Go fast, go alone; go far, go together,’” said Rice, “I am very thankful for our coaches who volunteered their time and to our community partners who gave of their time and leveraged their relationships to make this pilot program a success.”
She and Asbill reported that spirits were high as they awarded certificates and special recognitions to participants and coaches during the graduation ceremony.
“The group of people surrounding me on this journey has really helped me drastically when making better eating choices, especially when my family doesn’t follow the same journey,” one of the graduates, Juan Carolos D., said after the ceremony.
Another graduate shared his experience in the program.
“The good habits that we’ve learned have been phenomenal,” participant Zach R. said. “The way I feel really impacts my physical presence. This program has done wonders for how I feel about myself.”
Asbill and Rice concluded the ceremony by stressing that this was a commencement, not a graduation. Their hope is that the 17 participants have just begun their journey in plant-based nutrition. The second Food is Medicine — Burke program is scheduled to launch in February 2022.
Rice received statewide recognition for her efforts to provide healthy meals to the community, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, with a 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. She is a former executive director of the Burke County United Way (2015-18), and has served in leadership positions at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. She serves on the board of directors for Burke United Christian Ministries and Burke Education Foundation Inc.
Rice founded C2Life in 2018 and was joined a year later by Karen Teed, a 30-year entrepreneur in the catering and restaurant industry in Charlotte. The women joined forces with a greater mission in mind, to provide healthy, nutritious meals to all.
“Our mantra is, ‘Live Better, Give Better.’ Rice said. “With every C2Life meal purchased, we will donate a nutrient-rich meal to feed someone in the U.S. who is food insecure or chronically ill due to poor nutrition. We believe health starts at the end of your fork, and we are committed to improving the health of our communities.”