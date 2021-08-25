First weekend event takes place this Friday, Saturday

The public is invited to to “come and play in the streets” of downtown Morganton during the “Historic Morganton Festival Weekends: Tradition Upheld, Safely Downscaled,” presented by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 10-11.
Fridays begin with the Festival Food Court opening at noon on Meeting Street, followed by beverage vendors opening at 6 p.m. Guests can then jam away during the free Friday night concerts from 7-9 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, guests can stroll and shop with food and craft vendors located along Meeting and South Sterling Streets. New food and craft vendors will be featured each weekend.
Guests should stay connected to morgantonfest.org for the latest news and information.
The event series’ first weekend kicks off on Friday at noon with the opening of the Festival Food Court on East Meeting Street and Lamm Events on East Union Street in downtown Morganton. Guests’ taste buds will be tempted with the sweet aromas of egg rolls, chicken on a stick, gyros and all things Steak Boys, the most popular food vendor over the last 20 years of the Historic Morganton Festival, and of course, homemade ice-cream, and other sweet and savory delights.
Guests can grab lunch and then test their skills with Lamm Events, located adjacent to the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square on East Union Street. Prizes will be awarded to the top contestants at the basketball, soccer, axe throwing and gem mining ticketed interactive games.
Following an afternoon of food and games, guests can enjoy the Carolina Soul Band performing on South Sterling Street from 7-9 p.m. Carolina Soul Band performs sweet soul sounds of such legendary groups as The Drifters, The Coasters, The Four Tops, The O’Jays, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and many more. The band takes listeners on an exciting journey through the musical history of Motown, beach and soul music.
Rounding out the first weekend of the Historic Morganton Festival Weekends is a Saturday full of fitness and shopping.
Guests can start Saturday morning off with a 5k or 10k run by participating in the Sunrise Run on the Catawba River Greenway. The Student Fitness Challenge, sponsored by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, and one-mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Students should preregister with their physical education teachers or online for the Student Fitness Challenge (elementary and middle schools only). Adults can pre-register for the 5k or 10k runs at morgantonfest.org. The course has been certified and will be chip-timed.
After the fitness session, guests can head to the Historic Morganton Festival Weekends where booths open up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yard art, baskets, crafted toys, clothing, carvings, baskets, plants, pottery and lots of jewelry can be discovered along South Sterling Street in downtown Morganton.