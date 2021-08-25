First weekend event takes place this Friday, Saturday

The public is invited to to “come and play in the streets” of downtown Morganton during the “Historic Morganton Festival Weekends: Tradition Upheld, Safely Downscaled,” presented by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 10-11.

Fridays begin with the Festival Food Court opening at noon on Meeting Street, followed by beverage vendors opening at 6 p.m. Guests can then jam away during the free Friday night concerts from 7-9 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, guests can stroll and shop with food and craft vendors located along Meeting and South Sterling Streets. New food and craft vendors will be featured each weekend.

Guests should stay connected to morgantonfest.org for the latest news and information.

The event series’ first weekend kicks off on Friday at noon with the opening of the Festival Food Court on East Meeting Street and Lamm Events on East Union Street in downtown Morganton. Guests’ taste buds will be tempted with the sweet aromas of egg rolls, chicken on a stick, gyros and all things Steak Boys, the most popular food vendor over the last 20 years of the Historic Morganton Festival, and of course, homemade ice-cream, and other sweet and savory delights.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}