First woman of color to serve on local jury remembered

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
The late Essie Raye Kincaid overcame her fear to become the first African American woman to serve on a jury in Burke County in the early 1960s.
She was working as a housekeeper for the Albert Garrou family at the time, and shared in a previous News Herald article that she was terrified at the prospect of serving, afraid she was going to be beaten up. She took her summons notice to Garrou in tears and asked if there was anything he could do to prevent her from having to serve. He encouraged her to go, saying it would be a good experience.
“She was apprehensive and anxious, not knowing what she was going to face, considering the times of the early ’60s,” her nephew, Bruce Hawkins, said in a previous interview. “Race relations weren’t at their best at that time, but once she did it, I think she enjoyed it.”
Easing fears
Kincaid reported that she was pleasantly surprised to receive support from those she served with at the courthouse, mentioning that another woman even accompanied her to the restroom to make sure no one would harass her. She was personally reassured by former Burke County Sheriff David Oaks.
“David Oaks looked at me, and he knew I was real scared,” Kincaid said in an interview in 2014. “He came up real close and said, ‘There is a first time for everything, and now is the time (for you). You’ll be OK.’”
The previous article said Kincaid served two days before the case was “laid over,” or delayed, in order for attorneys to obtain additional information, at which time the case would reconvene with a new jury, said Judge Claude Sitton, director of the History Museum of Burke County.
Sitton shared information about the history of jury service in Burke County, noting that from the county’s founding, jurors would have been chosen from the list of people who owned property, which would by default exclude most women and minorities. He said women generally didn’t own property through the early 20th century unless they were widows or their husbands were moonshiners who put their property in their wives’ names so they wouldn’t lose it if they were arrested and convicted.
“I’d say it was more or less a custom (to choose jurors from a list of property owners) because the landowners were probably too smart to discriminate that much,” Sitton said. “It (the process for choosing jurors) was just something that came down through the years that wasn’t followed properly.”
Sometime during the 20th century, the law changed to where jurors were chosen from a list of those who had a driver’s license. Even after that, the shadow of Jim Crow laws loomed ominously over many African Americans in the South, said retired Morganton lawyer Scott Whisnant.
“Jim Crow laws were passed throughout the South that excluded African Americans from all areas of life,” he said. “This included complete segregation, the denial of the right to vote and the right to serve on a jury. Many of those laws weren’t changed by the courts until the 1960s.”
A full life
In addition to the groundbreaking role she played in court, Kincaid was active in her church, Mount Zion Baptist Church, and in the community, according to her obituary. She was a former member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 269 and the Betheum Cookman Club. She also volunteered for years at the hospital in Valdese.
Kincaid died April 18, 2017, at the age of 93.
“Mrs. Raye Kincaid was a true cornerstone of our community,” Susan Pollpeter, director of volunteer services with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, said in a previous interview. “Whether serving patients and their families at Valdese General Hospital as a pink lady (what female hospital volunteers were previously known as), taking food to a family in need or serving as a leader in her church, Raye was always willing to help with a smile on her face and love in her heart. Raye was a role model to us all of how to live life to its fullest in service to others.”