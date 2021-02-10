First woman of color to serve on local jury remembered

“David Oaks looked at me, and he knew I was real scared,” Kincaid said in an interview in 2014. “He came up real close and said, ‘There is a first time for everything, and now is the time (for you). You’ll be OK.’”

The previous article said Kincaid served two days before the case was “laid over,” or delayed, in order for attorneys to obtain additional information, at which time the case would reconvene with a new jury, said Judge Claude Sitton, director of the History Museum of Burke County.

Sitton shared information about the history of jury service in Burke County, noting that from the county’s founding, jurors would have been chosen from the list of people who owned property, which would by default exclude most women and minorities. He said women generally didn’t own property through the early 20th century unless they were widows or their husbands were moonshiners who put their property in their wives’ names so they wouldn’t lose it if they were arrested and convicted.

“I’d say it was more or less a custom (to choose jurors from a list of property owners) because the landowners were probably too smart to discriminate that much,” Sitton said. “It (the process for choosing jurors) was just something that came down through the years that wasn’t followed properly.”