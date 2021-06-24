Fiscal year comes to close at Thursday meeting

Despite all of its uncertainties along the way, the 2020-21 fiscal year came to a close with a positive report at the Burke County Board of Education’s regular meeting Thursday.
Keith Lawson, the finance officer for Burke County Public Schools, noted his optimism when presenting the facts and figures of the year-end resolution to the board at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.
“We’ve had yet another successful year financially in Burke County Public Schools, I’m proud to report,” Lawson said.
BCPS’ actual budget for 2020-21 tallied up to $123.94 million against an initial budget of $120.94 million. Compared to the 2019-20 final budget of $123.66 million dollars, expenses rose 0.2% year-over-year.
Federal dollars accounted for $11.62 million in expenses, an increase of $5.75 million from the initial budget and a 59% increase from 2019-20, largely thanks to COVID-19 relief funds. Lawson said a total of $7.6 million in 2020-21 spending was COVID money.
A total of $84.65 million in expenses came from state funding, an increase of $721,360 from the initial budget and an increase of 1.7% from 2019-20. The child nutrition program spent $3.99 million, marking an increase of $106,163 from the original budget but a decrease of 37.2% from the previous year.
From local funds, $15.85 million was spent, marking a decrease of $745,840 from the initial budget and a decrease of 0.9% from the previous year. Capital funds accounted for $4.75 million, a decrease of $698,165 from the original budget and a decrease of 11.5% from last year. Fund 8 spending was $3.09 million, a decrease of $2.13 million from the initial budget and a decrease of 47.2% from 2019-20.
Lawson’s report said 78.7% of the entire 2020-21 budget was in labor costs.
The school board approved the year-end resolution by a 6-0 vote with member Don Hemstreet absent from the meeting.
Retention pay for cafeteria workers
Burke County Public Schools hopes to extend its retention incentive plan to Chartwells school cafeteria workers also.
The school system already has announced retention pay of $1,000 for its employees who stay employed throughout 2021-22, but now is in the process of adding a retention bonus likely to be paid in two installments of $500 to school cafeteria workers, who are employed by the vendor Chartwells, which runs BCPS’ child nutrition program.
The board voted 6-0 to authorize BCPS central office and board attorney Chris Campbell to work to add the bonus payments into the school system’s Chartwells contracts.
“We did reach an agreement to be able to reward our cafeteria workers, who are employed by Chartwells, at the same level as we are rewarding our own employees,” Lawson said.
If all goes to plan, BCPS will use COVID relief dollars to fund the bonuses, which will total $91,000, Lawson said.
“I think we’re glad to be able to spread some equity across our entire group of employees,” said Buddy Armour, the board chairman.
Property updates
After recently receiving unsolicited offers on two pieces of property off Kirksey Drive in Morganton, the board voted 6-0 to declare that property surplus, the first step in the process of any potential sale.
The school system is required to offer the now-surplus property to the Burke County Board of Commissioners, who have the first right of refusal for such property. If the commissioners do not purchase the property, the school system can enter into negotiations to sell it.
A 1.01-acre tract with a tax value of $12,625 received an offer of $3,000 and a 1.47-acre tract with a tax value of $18,375 received an offer of $4,000, both from a local developer.
The school board also has received another upset bid on the former Rutherford College Elementary School property from Shelby-based broker Kevin Jennings. This is the second upset bid and third bid overall after Burke Development and Christ Classical Academy previously made offers on the site.
Other business
- The board approved by a 6-0 vote its memorandum of understanding with YMCA of Catawba Valley to provide day care services for BCPS. The three-year agreement is scheduled to start this fall and the new day care system still will operate on school campuses.
- Tea Yang was renewed as a school board appointee to the Western Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees by a 6-0 vote. Yang already is one of four school board-appointed trustees and is currently the body’s secretary.
- BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan officially was sworn into office by Mabel Lowman, the clerk of Burke County Superior Court.
