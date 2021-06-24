Fiscal year comes to close at Thursday meeting

Despite all of its uncertainties along the way, the 2020-21 fiscal year came to a close with a positive report at the Burke County Board of Education’s regular meeting Thursday.

Keith Lawson, the finance officer for Burke County Public Schools, noted his optimism when presenting the facts and figures of the year-end resolution to the board at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.

“We’ve had yet another successful year financially in Burke County Public Schools, I’m proud to report,” Lawson said.

BCPS’ actual budget for 2020-21 tallied up to $123.94 million against an initial budget of $120.94 million. Compared to the 2019-20 final budget of $123.66 million dollars, expenses rose 0.2% year-over-year.

Federal dollars accounted for $11.62 million in expenses, an increase of $5.75 million from the initial budget and a 59% increase from 2019-20, largely thanks to COVID-19 relief funds. Lawson said a total of $7.6 million in 2020-21 spending was COVID money.

A total of $84.65 million in expenses came from state funding, an increase of $721,360 from the initial budget and an increase of 1.7% from 2019-20. The child nutrition program spent $3.99 million, marking an increase of $106,163 from the original budget but a decrease of 37.2% from the previous year.