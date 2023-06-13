Five local volunteers were recently recognized by the state for their outstanding volunteer service.

The 2023 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards ceremony for Burke County took place May 23 in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church of Morganton.

The Volunteer Burke organization coordinates the awards. Members solicit nominations from the community each year for local volunteers who have gone above and beyond in serving others. The group chooses the 10 top nominations submitted and forwards them to the governor’s office for consideration.

“The Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards is sponsored by the governor of North Carolina and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service,” said Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator. “It honors that true spirit of volunteerism, recognizing individuals and groups that make a significant contribution through volunteer service.”

The five award winners this year are Dave Tubergen, Ashlyn Robinson, Erin Kiser, John Flood and Dr. Jennifer McGrady.

John Flood

Amy Kincaid, program supervisor of the Burke County Guardian ad Litem program, introduced award winner John Flood, a volunteer with the program that provides advocates for abused and neglected children navigating the court system. Kincaid was Flood’s nominator. He has been a Guardian ad Litem since 2018.

“John has advocated for 12 children over the last four years and maintains the case until the child receives permanence,” Kincaid said. “He has had children reunified with their parents, as well as through adoption.”

She described how Flood lobbied the state when grant funding for much-needed positions within in the program, including one in Burke County, ran out.

“He wrote letters to the legislators and made lots of phone calls to our local senate and refused to not be heard on the seriousness of what this would do to the child advocacy program,” Kincaid said. “John not only helped save the Burke County position, but 40 other positions at risk throughout the state. Because of John Flood, Burke County’s position became permanent. Another permanent position was also added.”

Flood received a certificate of appreciation and a Star Award from the Guardian ad Litem program for his exceptional service in North Carolina Judicial District 25.

Erin Kiser

Kincaid also introduced Erin Kiser, who won the award for her work with REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter), a local organization that facilitates spay and neuter operations for pets if the owners cannot afford the procedures. Kiser has volunteered with REASON for the past six years and was nominated by other members.

“She is involved in every aspect of REASON, serving on committees, working on client registrations, (arranging) transport, taking calls, reviewing and managing finances and grants, attending and speaking at county commissioner meetings on behalf of REASON, fundraising and training new volunteers,” Kincaid said. “Erin takes on the tough job of dealing with difficult situations and sometimes difficult clients. She remains calm and leads with integrity, honest compassion and humility. Her demeanor keeps everyone centered and reassured as they move forward during challenging circumstances.”

She shared how Kiser updated the organization’s application and registration process to facilitate more operations.

“Under Erin’s leadership, REASON has gone from assisting a monthly average of 30-35 pets to over 60 pets per month in the last few months,” Kincaid said.

Dr. Jennifer McGrady

Megan Parillo, volunteer services coordinator for the Amorem hospice agency, introduced award winner Dr. Jennifer McGrady, a veterinarian with Burke County Animal Services.

“Dr. Jenny, as she is referred to by her friends at Animal Services, has not only dedicated her life to helping animals, but has poured that passion into helping homeless and unwanted animals in the very communities she grew up in,” Parillo said.

She said McGrady’s efforts helped 462 animals just this past year.

“These efforts include assistance and medical needs, placement for adoption, fostering, transporting animals to other rescue groups, education and advocacy,” Parillo said. “She volunteers her time to help with spaying and neutering and shelter pets on her day off. She also volunteers to come in and clean kennels and perform exams. She is a wonderful foster volunteer. She opens her clinic to animals for a change of scenery, or her home for some relaxation time, until they find their forever home.”

McGrady helped Animal Services film promotional videos educating the public about responsible pet ownership and assisted pets with medical issues at the Pet Palooza Festival.

“She has also volunteered her time at three rabies clinics in the past year, where 174 animals benefited from rabies vaccines,” Parillo said.

In addition to her work with Animal Services, McGrady serves on the Burke County Animal Advisory Board and is an honorary member of the Animal Services Foundation Inc.

Ashlyn Robinson

Parillo also spoke about award winner Ashlyn Robinson, who has served for the past three years as a Volunteen with the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, which takes care of special needs individuals. She volunteers as an office assistant, helps with resident events and collects needed items for residents, such as personal care products.

“Once the summer Volunteen program ended, Ashlyn continued to volunteer, going above and beyond to support the residents and staff at the center,” Parillo said. “While volunteering on campus, Ashlyn noticed how hard the staff work to brighten up the days of the residents. She was so touched by this that she wanted to do something to brighten the staff’s day.”

She decided to craft “hope jars” for them.

“In Ashlyn’s spare time at home, she created hope jars for every cottage break room,” Parillo said. “In the hope jar, she put handwritten slips of paper that said inspirational sayings, like ‘Every moment is a fresh beginning,’ ‘The best is yet to be’ and ‘You are braver than you believe.’ When the hope jars were delivered to the cottages, the staff were excited and eagerly grabbed a message to read. They got big smiles on their faces and shared their sayings and encouragements with one another.

“Ashlyn Robinson has continued to serve above and beyond her commitment to the Volunteen program. She is a compassionate young lady who has continued to make a difference in the lives of the residents and staff at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.”

Dave Tubergen

Dave Tubergen, who volunteers with the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43, the American Red Cross Burke County Disaster Action Team and Amorem, received a prestigious Medallion Award for his service endeavors. The governor only awards 20 medallions across the state per year.

Brownie Rochefort, executive director of the Burke Literacy Council, described Tubergen’s volunteer efforts.

“David is a real lifelong volunteer,” Rochefort said. “He’s been doing it for over 26 years in different areas. This last year, he volunteered approximately 1,400 hours.”

Tubergen, who is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was nominated by his fellow DAV members. He has served in a variety of leadership posts within the organization, including post commander.

“He was the commander during the COVID time,” Rochefort said. “During this time when all of us were hiding, David was out there getting more members, and they grew membership during COVID.”

He raised funds to have the parking lot at the DAV headquarters paved so it would be easier for wheelchair-bound members to traverse. He also is a veterans’ service officer who helps local veterans apply for their benefits and follows up with their applications to make sure they are processed correctly.

Tubergen is well-known by many for providing valuable transportation services to local veterans who are homebound and have no other way of traveling to their doctor’s appointments.

“Not only does he take them around town, he goes all the way to Asheville to the veterans’ hospital, and doesn’t charge anything,” Rochefort said.

He also serves on a committee that helps to plan the Burke County Memorial and Veterans Day services.

The Burke County Disaster Action Team of the American Red Cross, of which Tubergen is a member, won a NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award last year for its outstanding work helping people recover from disasters.

“He responds at all times of the day and night, meets with the families and issues vouchers for hotels if they need it (or) a check for some food or other necessities these families might need,” Rochefort said.

She said in addition to serving on the DAT, Tubergen also gives presentations on safety issues and disaster preparedness to local schools on behalf of the Red Cross.

In his work with Amorem, he visits with veteran patients to help lift their spirits.

“He’s a much welcome visitor when he comes to see his friends and offer them support,” Rochefort said.

To learn more about the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program, visit nc.gov and search “Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.”

To learn more about Volunteer Burke, visit the “Volunteer Burke” Facebook page.