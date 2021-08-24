Five Continental apprentice program students announced

For the fifth consecutive year of the partnership, Western Piedmont Community College has announced this year’s group of selected students for the Registered Apprenticeship Program at Continental Automotive Systems, a worldwide automotive products manufacturer in Morganton.

This year’s students are Kenneth Winstead, Jonas Poteat, Will Mejia, Erick Velasquez and Samuel Byars.

Pioneering a way for the future, WPCC has partnered with Continental Automotive Systems to provide opportunities for students to earn while they learn. Program students pursue their education while also working as full-time employees, receiving a wage progression throughout the registered apprenticeship.

The process begins in high school when students are selected based on their interests and abilities. Continental Automotive Systems works alongside the students while they utilize their hands and take aptitude tests. At the end of the process, best-fit students are selected for the program and typically attend the community college they live closest to.

“I’m so excited to start my apprenticeship because it allows me to continue studying and develop the right skills for later in my career path,” Velasquez said.