Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Because of the declining numbers, the health department said, starting next week, it will only release an update briefing on Fridays. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays, the department said.

The health department said last week that NCDHHS updated its mask recommendations for schools and local governments to move to voluntary masking, as long as COVID-19 trends continue to improve.

The health department said its staff, which has continuous face-to-face interaction with patients and/or clients, will continue to wear a face covering. It is asking those coming in for appointments to wear a mask/covering as well.

The health department is conducting COVID-19 testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, according to the department.

The health department is encouraging people to stay home when they do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.