Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Burke County even as active cases of COVID-19 continued to decline in Burke County and the state on Friday.
The latest deaths brings the county death toll from the virus to 338.
The Burke County Health Department said the people were in their 70s, 80s and 90s and were hospitalized prior to their deaths. Two of them died from COVID-associated complications and three died COVID-related complications, according to the department.
The Burke County Health Department reported 32 new cases of the virus between Wednesday and Friday with 177 currently active cases on Friday, down from 195 active cases on Thursday afternoon. The county’s positivity rate was at 3.63% on Friday.
That’s a bit higher than the state’s positivity rate of 2.9% on Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,849 new cases and 960 people hospitalized throughout the state.
In Burke County, UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 10 COVID-19 patients - six unvaccinated - with two of them in the intensive care unit on Friday. It also had nine patients in its virtual hospital.
The state reported 30 new deaths for a total of 22,922 deaths on Friday, up from 22,892 deaths due to the virus on Thursday.
Because of the declining numbers, the health department said, starting next week, it will only release an update briefing on Fridays. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays, the department said.
The health department said last week that NCDHHS updated its mask recommendations for schools and local governments to move to voluntary masking, as long as COVID-19 trends continue to improve.
The health department said its staff, which has continuous face-to-face interaction with patients and/or clients, will continue to wear a face covering. It is asking those coming in for appointments to wear a mask/covering as well.
The health department is conducting COVID-19 testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, according to the department.
The health department is encouraging people to stay home when they do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines.
Appointments are needed for both testing and a vaccine and can be made by calling the health department 828-764-9150.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.