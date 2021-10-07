 Skip to main content
Flash flood warning issued for Burke County, many roads impassable
Flash flood warning issued for Burke County, many roads impassable

  • Updated
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a flash flood warning for Burke County and surrounding areas until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the area and the expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in two hours, the NWS said. The flash flooding in ongoing with many roads across the county already flooding and impassable. Some water rescues are in progress, the NWS said.

Many roads in Morganton already are experiencing flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. As of 10:15 p.m. West Fleming Drive near Case Farms was flooded as well as College Street at Collett St., according to a News Herald reporter. 

Other areas expected to experience flooding are Marion, Salem, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Table Rock, Lake Rhodhiss, Nebo, Oak Hill, Ashford, North Cove, Dysartsville and Woodlawn, according to the NWS.

Residents are encouraged not to drive unless attempting to escape flooded areas to allow emergency crews to handle ongoing flooding impacts, the NWS said. Those who must drive should avoid all flooded roads, obey all barricades, and heed all guidance from local officials. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Although heavy rain is ending across McDowell County, excessive runoff is still ongoing and significant rises are occurring on area streams, including the upper Catawba River, the North Fork Catawba River, North Muddy Creek, as well as associated tributaries. It will be at least 1-2 more hours before area streams crest, therefore, additional flooding is expected to develop across McDowell County this morning, the NWS.

In addition to the heavy rain there also is a risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Those who live near a stream or at the base of a mountain or cove should be especially careful and watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris, NWS said.

