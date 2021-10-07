Flash flood warning issued for Burke County, many roads impassable

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a flash flood warning for Burke County and surrounding areas until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the area and the expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in two hours, the NWS said. The flash flooding in ongoing with many roads across the county already flooding and impassable. Some water rescues are in progress, the NWS said.

Many roads in Morganton already are experiencing flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. As of 10:15 p.m. West Fleming Drive near Case Farms was flooded as well as College Street at Collett St., according to a News Herald reporter.

Other areas expected to experience flooding are Marion, Salem, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Table Rock, Lake Rhodhiss, Nebo, Oak Hill, Ashford, North Cove, Dysartsville and Woodlawn, according to the NWS.

Residents are encouraged not to drive unless attempting to escape flooded areas to allow emergency crews to handle ongoing flooding impacts, the NWS said. Those who must drive should avoid all flooded roads, obey all barricades, and heed all guidance from local officials. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.