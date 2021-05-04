Flash Sale: Get 6 months
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 13-hour standoff in Watauga County has come to an end.
- Updated
One of Burke County's favorite local celebrities got to meet a star from Hazzard County.
- Updated
For this charge, Coffey is accused of exposing himself to a Walmart employee in the baby clothing aisle.
- Updated
A Morganton man turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a dog was shot and killed Sunday.
Here are the charges served in Burke County from April 11-17.
- Updated
“I had this one picture, one where we was up at the lake and we was walking down this dirt road into the sun and you could see the silver ripples off the lake,” Deaton said. “He was just looking up at me and I’m looking down at him and it’s just like, that’s love. That’s true love.”
- Updated
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from April 4-10.
- Updated
Benfield has seven different court dates set throughout the next three months.
- Updated
VALDESE — For the first time since the fall of 2019, the Valdese pool will see sunshine.