Flip-flopping weather expected for winter in Burke

Jack Frost is nipping on Burke County’s nose earlier than usual this year.

Foothills Action Network released its winter weather outlook, compiled by Chief Meteorologist Chris White and Lead Forecaster Dan Crawley, are expecting this winter to be on par for an average Burke County winter.

“We still have La Niña, which it’s the third year for La Niña, but there’s also indications that there could be a lot of blocking in the northern latitudes,” Crawley said. “We’re actually seeing that right now. There’s a huge block over Alaska and it’s pouring a lot of cold air into North America.”

Crawley said he foresees the La Niña, which typically causes drier conditions than normal, battling with the blocking throughout winter, which could end up with the weather flip-flopping what North Carolinians have come to know and expect.

Around here, though, a good snow only translates into about a half-inch of liquid precipitation, Crawley said, so he still sees some snow in our future.

Crawley said they’re expecting the average temperature for the winter to be a little above normal, but that doesn’t mean every day will be warm.

“It’s going to be kind of that variation,” Crawley said. “We’re going to have some spells of mild weather, but then we’re going to have days like (Tuesday) with temperatures in the 30s. Just for example, this time of year, that’s over 20 degrees below normal, so I think we’re going to have variations during the winter. If you have a string of mild days, then you back it up with one or two really cold days, then the numbers equal themselves out.”

In other words, it might be a good idea for readers to keep some warm weather attire within reach before they pack it away for the winter.

“In North Carolina, we have a lot of variations in the weather,” Crawley said. “It changes minute to minute, it seems like. I just feel like that’s going to be the case.”

He said they expect the early winter months to be colder than later months from early models.

“Looking right now, we’re going to be below normal for all of this week through up to about Thanksgiving,” Crawley said. “We’re going to warm up a little bit, maybe, after Thanksgiving, but all indications is that early- to mid-December could be below normal, and any time you get below normal temperatures, that gives you opportunity for potential winter weather.”

The full breakdown of FAN’s winter weather outlook is available at https://bit.ly/3tAGZZb. A video will be posted on the Foothills Action Network, Burke County Facebook page on Nov. 23 giving an overview of the outlook.