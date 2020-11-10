Flood watch issued through Thursday for Burke

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. People are asked to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The extended hazardous weather outlook covers Burke, along with Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford.

“A deep fetch of tropical Atlantic moisture will arrive across the region (Tuesday) evening,” the outlook reads. “Showers will become widespread overnight with embedded isolated to scattered thunderstorms that may result in locally (heavy) rainfall and a few cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Locations along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment are the most likely to see heavy rain through daybreak on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Through Thursday, a pool of tropical moisture along a cold front may support heavy rainfall with isolated flash flooding of low lying areas, including near streams and urban areas. The greatest threat for flooding is focused from the eastern slopes of the southern Appalachians eastward along and north of the I-85 corridor. A second round of tropical moisture and with periods of heavy rain may arrive this weekend depending on the fate of the remnants of Eta.”