Fonta Flora celebrating 8 years on Saturday

NEBO — Morganton-based Fonta Flora Brewery will celebrate eight years of business this Saturday at its production facility and tasting room at Whippoorwill Farm in Nebo.
The annual event will feature several anticipated beer releases, music, food trucks, and fun.
“We are so proud to celebrate how far we’ve come as a brewery and community,” said event organizer Brit Josa.
This year’s beer releases will include three variations of Rhythm Rug Appalachian Wild Ale with local strawberries — “OG Rhythm Rug,” “Gin Barrel-Aged Rhythm Rug” and “Double-Fruited Rhythm Rug,” as well as ”Birthdaywine” — a double barrel-aged barley wine aged in bourbon barrels and blackberry wine barrels — “Triple Hop Beard” West Coast-style IPA, and a surprise Topsy Boozy Seltzer slushy (the last of the season)
“We will be welcoming a couple of food trucks that we have cultivated a great relationship with throughout the years, including Rotation Food Truck and Underground Baking Co.’s Brezel Bus,” said Josa.
The guest food trucks, along with one of the mainstay food trucks at Whippoorwill Farm, Wisty Burger, owned by Chef Obie Ferguson, will be open and serving from noon until food runs out.
Other festivities for the day include DJ Dangfunky spinning tunes from 1-4 p.m., the christening of the farm’s new built-in bonfire and a popup with Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina. Additionally, Fonta Flora will be matching donations to Foothills Conservancy for the day via its “Buy a Beer, Build a Trail” program.
“This program is awesome, and any little bit helps. A donation of $5 can build one foot of trail,” said Josa.
Customers can add a donation to their bar tab, and those donations will go directly to Foothills Conservancy and its efforts to support the building and maintaining of local trails and further its conservation efforts.
“This year feels really special, and we are humbled and so grateful for the support we have received throughout the years,” Josa said.
The event is free to attend. For more details, visit fontaflora.com/events.