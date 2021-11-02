Fonta Flora celebrating 8 years on Saturday

NEBO — Morganton-based Fonta Flora Brewery will celebrate eight years of business this Saturday at its production facility and tasting room at Whippoorwill Farm in Nebo.

The annual event will feature several anticipated beer releases, music, food trucks, and fun.

“We are so proud to celebrate how far we’ve come as a brewery and community,” said event organizer Brit Josa.

This year’s beer releases will include three variations of Rhythm Rug Appalachian Wild Ale with local strawberries — “OG Rhythm Rug,” “Gin Barrel-Aged Rhythm Rug” and “Double-Fruited Rhythm Rug,” as well as ”Birthdaywine” — a double barrel-aged barley wine aged in bourbon barrels and blackberry wine barrels — “Triple Hop Beard” West Coast-style IPA, and a surprise Topsy Boozy Seltzer slushy (the last of the season)

“We will be welcoming a couple of food trucks that we have cultivated a great relationship with throughout the years, including Rotation Food Truck and Underground Baking Co.’s Brezel Bus,” said Josa.

The guest food trucks, along with one of the mainstay food trucks at Whippoorwill Farm, Wisty Burger, owned by Chef Obie Ferguson, will be open and serving from noon until food runs out.