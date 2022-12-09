Fonta Flora's Yuletide Art Market to feature locally crafted beanies

Fonta Flora Brewery will host its seventh annual Yuletide Art Market on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Unlike years past, the event will be hosted for two days with unique artists each day.

“We are excited to bring Yuletide back to its original location at the Morganton pub,” said Brit Josa, Fonta Flora’s head of brand.

More than 20 vendors will be traveling from near and far to sell their original art and crafts between the two days – everything from vintage to needlepoint, woodworks to houseplants, and much more in between.

A highlight to this year’s market is the sale of a collaborative beanie made by Carolina Textile District, Solid State Clothing and Fonta Flora Brewery.

The beanies were made with 100% recaptured wool that was saved from the landfill by Material Return, a company that creates new raw materials from post-production and post-consumer textile waste. They were dyed by Solid State in Burlington, North Carolina, with marigolds grown by Fonta Flora Brewery at its farm.

The marigold beanies will be available exclusively at Saturday’s Yuletide Art Market at the Collection booth.

Yuletide Art Market also will feature a few businesses outside of the typical “craft” market realm, including Jordan Hughes of Crescent Moon Healing Arts for onsite tarot readings on Sunday. Whippoorwill “Farm Friday” market veterans, Blue Ridge View Farm, will be selling goat cheese and other homespun goods. Charlotte resident Keia Mastrianni will be selling fresh-baked hand pies.

Saturday’s market will feature live music by Bobbie Snakes, and Sunday’s market will feature Rustin Clawson & The Side Hustlers.

“This is one of our very favorite events of the year to host. It’s one of the ways in which we give back to the community, and support local culture,” Josa said.

The brewery will be releasing “22 Three Year Blend” on Saturday — an Appalachian gueuze-inspired three year blend of spontaneously fermented ales from the winters of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“This beer is the culmination of many minds and many hands over the course of many winters—it’s one of the styles that truly defines us as a brewery,” said Founder Todd Boera.

Saturday’s lineup will include SINGE, Blue Ridge View Farm, Hot Box Vintage, Homegrown Tropicals, Fawnie Fern Art, Carolina Textile District, Crystal Key Creations, The Skydance Farm, Ink and Thread and Fire, Hallyburton Pottery and Lost Girls Creations.

Then on Sunday, patrons will find Creative Paths, Lost Mountain Prints, Do You Love Apparel, The East Western, Robin’s Nest Plant & Treasures, Milk Glass Pie, Turning Tree Workshop, Crescent Moon Healing Arts, H. Rae Shop, Woolly Press, Torches Ceremonials and Kirksey Lowther all at the festival.

Visit https://fontaflora.com/event/yuletide-art-market-nebo/ to view the vendor gallery.