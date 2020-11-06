Food festival turned into drive-thru event

In addition to being an authentic expression of the church, Austin said the festival also is an opportunity for parishioners to come together.

“We don’t see each other in Mass,” Austin explained. “There’s not a lot of interaction because of the language barriers, but this is a way of getting to know who is in the church and (having) an opportunity to meet different families.”

The menu

This year's festival will feature dishes from Poland, Guatemala, India, the Hmong community and the United States. The Hmong community will serve up its popular vegetarian or pork eggrolls, while the Polish grill up Polish sausage with peppers and onions, a side of Aunt Sophia’s sauerkraut and pierogis. India offers butter chicken or tandoori chicken with naan bread, while the Guatemalan community plate up carne asada with beans, lettuce and onions. The Guatemalans also will offer pupusas with beans, cheese, pork rinds and cabbage. From the United States, there will be smoked pork barbecue, with coleslaw and homemade macaroni and cheese on the side. All food plates are $10. For dessert, St. Charles will sell specialty cakes by the slice for $5 each. Cash or checks will be accepted.