Food festival turned into drive-thru event

People in the community will have the opportunity to experience the tastes of several different countries this weekend.
Every November since 2001, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton has hosted an international food festival in the parish parking lot. Over the years, the event has featured dishes from more than 20 cultures, as well as games, live music, dance performances and an opportunity to meet new people.
This year, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the festival has been scaled back into a drive-thru food mini-festival that will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church and feature dishes from five cultures. All the food sold at the festival is made by church parishioners, said Maureen Austin, one of the event organizers.
“The food is outstanding,” she said. “A few years ago, I had someone who has been to festivals all over the country tell me that this festival has some of the best, most authentic food he has ever tasted.”
She said the festival began when a small group of Guatemalan parishioners set aside a day to sell some of their food. Over the next few years, the idea slowly evolved into a large festival. The festival grew organically as more people from different backgrounds began coming into the church.
“The Catholic Church is universal,” Austin said. “We have a lot of people from throughout the world, which makes us very aware of the cultural difference between us.”
In addition to being an authentic expression of the church, Austin said the festival also is an opportunity for parishioners to come together.
“We don’t see each other in Mass,” Austin explained. “There’s not a lot of interaction because of the language barriers, but this is a way of getting to know who is in the church and (having) an opportunity to meet different families.”
The menu
This year's festival will feature dishes from Poland, Guatemala, India, the Hmong community and the United States. The Hmong community will serve up its popular vegetarian or pork eggrolls, while the Polish grill up Polish sausage with peppers and onions, a side of Aunt Sophia’s sauerkraut and pierogis. India offers butter chicken or tandoori chicken with naan bread, while the Guatemalan community plate up carne asada with beans, lettuce and onions. The Guatemalans also will offer pupusas with beans, cheese, pork rinds and cabbage. From the United States, there will be smoked pork barbecue, with coleslaw and homemade macaroni and cheese on the side. All food plates are $10. For dessert, St. Charles will sell specialty cakes by the slice for $5 each. Cash or checks will be accepted.
To enter the festival, visitors should turn off of West Union Street onto Silver Creek Road near First Presbyterian Church, then turn left onto Walton Road toward the parking lot behind St. Charles. Two lines will form once traffic enters the parking lot, and vehicles can exit onto West Union Street. No festival entrance will be allowed off of West Union Street. Austin said that signs would be placed to help direct traffic into and out of the event. According to event organizers, all volunteers will wear masks and will wash or sanitize their hands between every order.
“It has always been such a fun event,” Austin explained. “We hope that next year, we can get back to the full-size festival, but this year, we’re just trying to be as careful and responsible as we can.”
In addition to the food, there also will be a raffle. Prizes include custom-made quilts, gift certificate baskets and two “lottery baskets.” According to event organizers, each basket has a minimum value of $100, and tickets are on sale for $5 each or five tickets for $20. All money raised will benefit the St. Charles Borromeo general fund to help support some of the many community outreach programs currently offered by the church.
For a full menu and raffle information, visit saintcharlesborromeo.org. St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church is at 728 West Union Street in Morganton. For information, call the church at 828-437-3108.
