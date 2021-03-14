Food truck provides meals to clinic workers

Burke County Public Schools has used its food truck to feed health care workers from Carolinas Health Care System Blue Ridge and school nurses at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Freedom High School over the last several weeks. The food truck also is open to those receiving vaccinations and to the general public.

“We knew with the vaccine clinic being at one of our schools, we would have the opportunity to help provide meals for the nurses and health care workers,” said Daniel Wall, director of child nutrition. “There are hundreds of people seen each time the clinic is open, so having the food truck right outside the door is great for them. We have had great responses to our food selection and thought this would be a great way to say ‘thank you.’ One of the main goals of the BCPS Food Truck is to serve the community.”

Brittany Dobbins, executive director of the Blue Ridge Medical Group and manager of the clinics for CHS Blue Ridge, expressed her appreciation for the meals.

“We have really enjoyed having the food truck there to feed our workers,” Dobbins said. “We’ve heard lots of positive comments about the variety of food options, and that everything has been delicious. We really appreciate the school system feeding our workers and those who are helping us.”