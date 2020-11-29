Foothills Action Network releases winter projection

“What (La Nina) does, generally, is in the southern United States, you have milder weather and drier-than-normal weather,” Crawley said. “That kind of correlates with each other because if it’s not cloudy and wet, it’s usually warmer. That’s generally what La Nina gives you.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Added White: “That really controls the southern jet stream, too. The southern jet stream and how much moisture gets wrapped up in it and gets brought up into the Gulf of Mexico. If you’ve got an El Nino in place, you get a lot of moisture transported into there and you get the northern stream that dives down with the low pressure and gets down there and picks up some of that moisture.

“Now this year, that southern jet’s not going to be as active, it doesn’t look like, mostly because of that La Nina. It doesn’t look like we’re going to get a lot of moisture transport up into the gulf, especially mid-January and later in winter. Not to say that something couldn’t happen, but I think if we’re going to get much winter weather at all, it’s going to have to happen in the first half in December and maybe the first few days of January. I’m not saying it won’t happen late in the winter if something happens, but right now, it looks like we’re going to get warmer and drier as the winter goes on.”

Chance for a big storm?