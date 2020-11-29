Foothills Action Network releases winter projection

When it comes to winter weather forecasts, most people have one simple question.
“How much snow?”
But for locally based Foothills Action Network’s weather team, the dive into what a winter season will look like is much deeper than that.
So, what goes into building a multifaceted forecast that leads to that one question?
Multiple weather models, snow pack around the Arctic Circle and examinations of yearly averages went into the 30-minute video sponsored by Morganton’s Habaneros Mexican Restaurant that FAN released on the subject earlier this month, which can be found by visiting /bit.ly/399E40L.
The main takeaway for locals? Expect a winter with quite a bit of variability in temperature and precipitation starting as soon as early December, one that may be drier overall but about average on the white stuff.
Observing oscillations
Possibly the biggest indicators used in the FAN forecast are snow pack along with oscillations, most simply described as pendulums that can either dump in ridges of air or block them out and help determine the strength and speed of a storm system.
“The major thing and the point you have to look at, first off, is how much cold air we think we’re going to see,” said Chris White, the head meteorologist at FAN. “With winter events, you’ve got to have cold air in place. The first thing we really look at is the snow pack over Siberia to see how it’s trending, especially when you come out of October into the first part of November. That plays a big role in giving us a good sign of how the patterns might evolve. It gives us a good sign of how much cold air could come south if the pattern sets up correctly.
“I’d say the second biggest thing is oscillations. Trying to forecast those more than two weeks is quite a beast. It’s tough to do. But we can look at patterns that are ongoing over the Indian Ocean and kind of see how things are going to trend with that, as well as the Pacific-North American Oscillation and the North Atlantic Oscillation. Both of those play a huge role into getting pushes of cold air and, eventually, storm systems on the east coast.”
The other big thing that will shape this winter is La Nina, which is the Southern Oscillation, said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for FAN. Crawley said a weak La Nina pattern already is present, with all indications that it will gradually get stronger through the winter.
“La Nina is us taking a look at the Pacific Ocean around the equator and seeing what the ocean surface temperatures are,” White said. “In a La Nina, they are cooler than normal. With cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures, you don’t get the rise of the moisture into the atmosphere, and it doesn’t get transported into the United States like it would if the Pacific Ocean was warmer than normal.
“Everything calculated on a zero is normal out there. If the temperatures are warmer than normal, we’re in El Nino. If the Pacific sea surface temperatures are cooler than normal, we’re in a La Nina.”
Crawley said that right now, temperatures are about half a degree off. White predicts that number could go to three or four degrees near springtime.
“What (La Nina) does, generally, is in the southern United States, you have milder weather and drier-than-normal weather,” Crawley said. “That kind of correlates with each other because if it’s not cloudy and wet, it’s usually warmer. That’s generally what La Nina gives you.”
Added White: “That really controls the southern jet stream, too. The southern jet stream and how much moisture gets wrapped up in it and gets brought up into the Gulf of Mexico. If you’ve got an El Nino in place, you get a lot of moisture transported into there and you get the northern stream that dives down with the low pressure and gets down there and picks up some of that moisture.
“Now this year, that southern jet’s not going to be as active, it doesn’t look like, mostly because of that La Nina. It doesn’t look like we’re going to get a lot of moisture transport up into the gulf, especially mid-January and later in winter. Not to say that something couldn’t happen, but I think if we’re going to get much winter weather at all, it’s going to have to happen in the first half in December and maybe the first few days of January. I’m not saying it won’t happen late in the winter if something happens, but right now, it looks like we’re going to get warmer and drier as the winter goes on.”
Chance for a big storm?
Using those four oscillations to build their forecast, the Foothills Action Network weather team’s primary pattern for this winter places the battleground between warm air and cold air north of North Carolina, leaving the local area looking at warmer-than-normal temperatures — and that generally means 1-3 degrees warmer, Crawley said.
But the opportunity exists for a secondary pattern that will put N.C. in position for colder air at least once, potentially bringing a major storm to the east coast, perhaps a snowstorm and perhaps not.
If things work out right, one snowstorm can bring Burke County to its yearly average snowfall.
“We feel that the negative North Atlantic Oscillation and positive Pacific-North America Oscillation pattern, not working together but at some point one at a time, there’s probably one or two opportunities during the winter that we’ll get into that pattern,” Crawley said. “If we get into that pattern, that pattern will last seven, 10, 14 days, maybe 20, if you’re lucky. When you get into that pattern, you have to hope you pull out a storm or two in that pattern.
“The other thing we always notice, especially when it’s dealing with the North Atlantic Oscillation, these storms will sometimes come at the end of a favorable pattern. You don’t get them right when a favorable pattern starts. You get them kind of at the end, and it transitions back to a milder pattern. Given our yearly snowfall averages ... we feel like we can pull off one storm that can get us to that.”
White agreed, and added that it’s “not out of the question” that the area can get a smattering of smaller, fast-moving snowfall events, especially if the Pacific-North American Oscillation creates a big ridge of pressure in the west to dump in cold air to create a system as it exits.
Answering the question
So, where does Foothills Action Network arrive to answer that one simple question for an area that averages nearly 7 inches of snow each year?
“Our precipitation outlook for winter overall is below normal,” White said. “But our snowfall outlook is near normal. We can achieve a normal snowfall in western North Carolina, even with below-average precipitation, because the snow ratio is about every 1/10 inch of liquid is an inch of snow here.
“With it being a little warmer than normal, it may be a little lower than that with ratios. Until you get into a storm system, it’s hard to get specific. That’s a general number we work off of when we’re doing an outlook.”
Those yearly snowfalls averages the area will try to reach are 6.9 inches in Morganton, 7.7 in Hickory, 6.8 in Marion, 6.4 in Taylorsville, 6.2 in Lenoir, 5.9 in Lincolnton, 5.1 in Rutherfordton and 4.2 in Shelby. In the N.C. mountains, snowfall totals may be higher than normal this year, FAN says.
