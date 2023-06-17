VALDESE — Foothills Broadband, a locally owned and operated start-up internet service provider (ISP), joined officials from Burke County and the town of Valdese for a ribbon-cutting June 1 at the Old Rock School in Valdese.

The ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the launch of the company’s first broadband project set to take place in downtown Valdese.

Construction for the broadband project began on April 15. Officials celebrated moving forward with Phase 1 of the project to begin building out the fiber infrastructure so that the Foothills Broadband team can begin connecting customers and businesses to fiber broadband internet.

Foothills Broadband is working to bring affordable, high-speed and resilient internet service to residents and businesses in Valdese, Drexel, Rutherford College and Connelly Springs. The company has a goal to provide service for nearly 12,000 residents in the foothills by 2026.

“This project and our company are going to be a turning point for the Foothills region. Since 2020, more and more employees and companies are in a ‘work-from-home’ position, but that only works if you have the ability to work from home. High-speed fiber internet provides that opportunity — and allows people our age to move back to where we grew up to raise our own families, while still excelling and thriving in our careers,” said company CEO and Drexel native Jodi Ballard Chiz, who started the company with her husband, Zachary Chiz.

Fiber technology uses fiber optic cables to carry internet connection at the speed of light, providing the most reliable and highest-speed service available. Foothills Broadband plans to implement some of the region’s first fiber infrastructure, bringing previously unavailable connectivity to residents in the area.

“This digital age we are living in requires the high speeds and reliability that fiber provides — to be able to participate in video calls and meetings as employees, to run software and database systems as managers and business owners, to participate in college coursework online as students. Internet access is required for our children to be able to do their homework and submit assignments from a young age. Internet service is no longer a luxury or commodity but a necessity,” said Jodi Ballard Chiz.

“Because of this, it is our desire to bring fiber to this area — to bring equal opportunities for education and employment, to improve the quality of life of individuals and families, and to provide access to healthcare and emergency services when needed. This connectivity can be both life-changing and lifesaving for the people of our communities and can provide revitalization for our towns.”

Officials in attendance at the event were N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, Mayor Charlie Watts (Valdese), Mayor Dennis Anthony (Drexel), Mayor Dennis Seagle (Connelly Springs) and Mayor Yates Jensen (Rutherford College).

“The town of Valdese is excited to have Zachary and Jodi Chiz return to the area through the creation of Foothills Broadband. Our town is blessed to have a locally owned and operated business that is going to provide fiber broadband services to our residents, our businesses, and our communities as a whole,” said Watts. “These services will allow our town to move forward in technological advances and provide more opportunities to our constituents.”

Residents and businesses in Valdese, Drexel, Rutherford College and Connelly Springs interested in fiber internet are encouraged to pre-register for service. To learn more about Foothills Broadband, pre-register for service and view service maps, visit www.foothillsbroadband.net.