Foothills Conservancy of NC protects land in Valdese

On Jan. 19, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina acquired 6 valuable acres for permanent conservation in Valdese. This property, across from Valdese Children’s Park on East Main Street, will be eventually transferred to the town of Valdese for expansion of the Children’s Park and future development of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail.

Town Manager Seth Eckard said the town will not be expanding Children’s Park or adding any amenities to the acreage when it is transferred to Valdese. He said the town will keep the area mowed and the public will be welcomed to use it as open space.

“There are no additional plans for the property other than that,” Eckard said.

Eckard said the property would have to be transferred to the town at no cost to the town. He said the purpose of the town accepting the property is so it will be used for Wilderness Gateway State Trail and to preserve more green space in Valdese.

“Foothills Conservancy is glad to partner with Friends of the Valdese Rec and the town of Valdese to secure this 6 acres of open space for future public park and trail use,” said Land Protection Director Tom Kenney. “Projects like this support healthy lifestyles and economic development through tourism in Valdese associated with the Wilderness Gateway State Trail.”

Preserving this property also will help protect the water quality of the area, as this property adjoins Micol Creek, a tributary that drains into Lake Rhodhiss in the Catawba River Basin.

This project is the latest in a series of conservation efforts for the WGST by Foothills Conservancy, which serves as the lead organization for the trail. Earlier this month, the conservancy transferred 75 acres in Catawba County to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation for addition to state land and the WGST corridor.

The nonprofit Foothills Conservancy has conserved more than 66,000 acres in its eight county service area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.