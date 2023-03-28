HICKORY — “Foothills Kids Magazine,” a nonprofit that provides free local educational content to western North Carolina schools, has selected a new executive director, Christopher Skoyles, as current director, Aaron Kohrs, plans to depart. The board of directors and publisher, Carmen Eckard, unanimously chose Skoyles to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, effective April 21.

“Foothills Kids” became a tax-exempt operation in 2020. The magazine focuses on western North Carolina topics in science, arts and history that align with state curriculum for grades 3-5. Eckard, a former teacher, creates the content of the magazine, while Skoyles will oversee the organization’s operations, finances and public relations.

A clinical therapist by trade, Skoyles has worked in media, including print journalism, for decades in the United Kingdom before immigrating to the United States, specifically Hickory, last year. Skoyles has family in Hickory and enjoys the local arts scene.

“I am excited to have been selected by the board and publisher as the next executive director of ‘Foothills Kids,’” Skoyles said. “The organization has come a long way since its initial brainstorm by Carmen Eckard to provide fun, meaningful education that highlights the Foothills communities. The literature is provided to thousands of students, thanks to support from our business community. Thank you, Aaron Kohrs, for your work!”

Kohrs, founding executive director, has relocated to Washington, D.C., for new opportunities and will complete a three-year term as chief executive April 20.

Assisting Skoyles will be Miguel Freire, a recent Lenoir-Rhyne University business master’s graduate. Freire is a former native of Spain and serves as a men’s soccer coach. Freire will serve as deputy director, with outreach and marketing responsibilities, effective April 21.

Sarah Greer Koenig, president of the board of directors for “Foothills Kids,” shared her thoughts about the leadership change.

“The board is thrilled to have Skoyles and Freire to expand our efforts to educate children about their community,” Koenig said. “Skoyles’ knowledge of media and Freire’s energy will serve us well as we strategically grow our local-focused nonprofit.”

“Foothills Kids’” mission is to “enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina.” For more information, visit foothillskidsmagazine.com.