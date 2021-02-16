Forecasts include midweek ice storm

The National Weather Service and locally-based Foothills Action Network have released forecasts projecting an ice storm for the Burke County area in the middle of this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook associated with the event that warns of potentially perilous conditions starting Wednesday night and lasting through Friday morning.
“Snow showers are expected to transition to sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong low pressure system moves over the area from the south,” the outlook reads. “Enough accumulating ice will be possible by early Thursday to produce hazardous driving conditions. Ice accumulations may also bring down trees and branches, leading to power outages.
“In addition, a period of heavy rain is likely, mainly across the mountains of North Carolina, from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.”
Foothills Action Network forecasts 0.15 to 0.25 inches of total ice accretion during the wintry weather for the majority of Burke County, with the northeastern portion of Burke near the Caldwell County line falling into a range of 0.25-plus inches.
“Precipitation will begin around midnight on Wednesday night and last through Thursday afternoon,” reads a winter storm key message released by FAN. “Surface temperatures could support a long duration of freezing rain along and east of the Appalachians. Highest amounts of ice should be along/north of Interstate 40.
“Temperatures should rise above freezing by late morning south of I-40 and Thursday afternoon along and north of I-40. Prepare for power outages and impacts to some roadways and bridges.”
After mostly sunny conditions and a high of 43 degrees in the forecast for Wednesday, the National Weather Service on Wednesday night projects a 60% chance of a wintry mix including rain showers, snow showers and sleet likely before 1 a.m. That is forecast to be followed by a 90% chance of rain or freezing rain from 1-3 a.m., then freezing rain after 3 a.m. The low temperature is forecast around 32 degrees and a little ice, snow and sleet accumulation is possible.
Thursday’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a 100% chance of freezing rain and rain before 10 a.m., then a 90% chance of rain showers. Some thunder also will be possible. The high temperature for the day will be near 38 degrees.
On Thursday night, the National Weather Service forecasts a 70% chance of rain showers likely before 11 p.m., followed by a 70% chance of rain and snow showers that will decrease to a 40% chance through the night. Skies are projected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees.
Friday is forecast by the National Weather Service as mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees, Friday night as mostly clear with a low temperature around 20 degrees, Saturday as sunny with a high near 43, Saturday night as mostly clear with a low around 24, and Sunday as sunny with a high near 50.
The chance for wintry weather then could return, according to the NWS’ forecast, which gives a 30% chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday night, which is projected to be partly cloudy with a low around 32. And on Monday, the forecast includes another 30% chance of rain and snow showers, partly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.