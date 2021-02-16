Forecasts include midweek ice storm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Temperatures should rise above freezing by late morning south of I-40 and Thursday afternoon along and north of I-40. Prepare for power outages and impacts to some roadways and bridges.”

After mostly sunny conditions and a high of 43 degrees in the forecast for Wednesday, the National Weather Service on Wednesday night projects a 60% chance of a wintry mix including rain showers, snow showers and sleet likely before 1 a.m. That is forecast to be followed by a 90% chance of rain or freezing rain from 1-3 a.m., then freezing rain after 3 a.m. The low temperature is forecast around 32 degrees and a little ice, snow and sleet accumulation is possible.

Thursday’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a 100% chance of freezing rain and rain before 10 a.m., then a 90% chance of rain showers. Some thunder also will be possible. The high temperature for the day will be near 38 degrees.

On Thursday night, the National Weather Service forecasts a 70% chance of rain showers likely before 11 p.m., followed by a 70% chance of rain and snow showers that will decrease to a 40% chance through the night. Skies are projected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees.