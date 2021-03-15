Forest Service warns of burn risks

The North Carolina Forest Service is warning residents to use caution when burning during their spring yard cleanup.
There have been multiple fires reported in Burke and surrounding counties, according to a release from Burke County Forest Ranger Chris Moss.
“This time of year is one of the worst times of the year for wildfires,” the release from Moss said. “This is due to weather conditions (low humidity, low temperatures, and spring winds) that bring quickly drying conditions.”
Even after a major rain, wildfire conditions can be reasonably expected within 24 hours, the release said.
Long rainstorms, like those Burke County saw only a couple weeks ago, can give a false sense of security for burning.
In the release, the forest service offered these tips to follow before, during and after burning:
- Check forecasts and look for low humidity, winds and fire danger or red flag warnings.
- Obtain a burning permit from a permit agent or online at ncforestservice.gov. The Burke County Rangers Officer currently is unavailable for permits because of COVID-19 restrictions.
- Find a burn pile or an area away from flammable grasses, woodlands and other natural or manmade fuels. A cleared or raked firebreak is needed around the burn pile or area.
- Have a way to quickly put out the fire, if needed. Already have a nozzle and water hose connected and stretched out to the burn area and water turned on. If burning in a remote location, have equipment, portable water tanks with pumps or some water source available.
- Always keep your eyes on the fire.
- After the fire burns out, thoroughly wet down the area with water and mix it into ashes and coals.
- Carefully check the ashes with the back of your hand to make sure the ashes are cold.
Anyone with questions can visit ncforestservice.gov or call the Burke County office of the NC Forest Service at 828-438-6269.