Forest Service warns of burn risks

The North Carolina Forest Service is warning residents to use caution when burning during their spring yard cleanup.

There have been multiple fires reported in Burke and surrounding counties, according to a release from Burke County Forest Ranger Chris Moss.

“This time of year is one of the worst times of the year for wildfires,” the release from Moss said. “This is due to weather conditions (low humidity, low temperatures, and spring winds) that bring quickly drying conditions.”

Even after a major rain, wildfire conditions can be reasonably expected within 24 hours, the release said.

Long rainstorms, like those Burke County saw only a couple weeks ago, can give a false sense of security for burning.

In the release, the forest service offered these tips to follow before, during and after burning: