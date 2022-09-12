Former Days Inn now a Best Western

The Days Inn & Suites on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton is now a SureStay Hotel by Best Western.

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton has opened its doors in Morganton and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – theSureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers comfort and value while away from home.

Located at 1100 Burkemont Ave., the hotel features 43 guest rooms, including two suites, each complete with a flat-screen television, mini fridge and microwave. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, complimentary continental breakfast and free wireless internet.

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton will provide guests with a remarkable experience they can count on, and amenities that today’s travelers have come to expect. SureStay’s service promise reflects the brand and the hotel’s commitment to providing quality service and value to its guests.

“We are pleased to welcome the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton to our rapidly growing portfolio of hotels across the country,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We believe guests will enjoy this property’s convenient location and that it will be an affordable, quality lodging option for travelers to this area for many years to come.”

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton is located just outside the Blue Ridge and Black Mountains off Interstate 40 and is only a short drive to downtown Morganton. It is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, situated just 19 minutes away from Lake James and 25 minutes from South Mountains State Park, a great spot for hiking and mountain biking. The hotel is also conveniently near a variety of local breweries and wineries including Fonta Flora Brewery, Catawba Brewing Co. and Silver Fork Winery, as well as other top attractions like the Catawba River Greenway and the History Museum of Burke County.

“SureStay has developed an award-winning reputation for its exceptional service, comfort and value, and we are proud to be among its newest hotels,” said Brij Sanjariya, general manager of the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton. “Whether traveling for business or leisure, we know guests of our hotel will appreciate our complimentary amenities and we welcome them to be sure about their stay with us.”

To view the hotel, its rooms and rates, visit https://bit.ly/3ew0RZg.

Reservations can be booked by calling 800-780-7234 or by visiting BestWestern.com.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network.

With 18 brands and approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premie®, Executive Residency by Best Western,Vīb, GLō, Aiden, Sadie, BW Premier Collection and BW Signature Collection.

Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury,WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay, SureStay Plus,SureStay Collection and SureStay Studio®franchises. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com andwww.surestay.com.