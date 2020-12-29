Former director Gary Everhardt dies at 86

Under Everhardt’s leadership, NPS also welcomed many firsts: the first national symposium on urban recreation, the first national conference on scientific research, the first Native American crafts sales program in the parks, and the first international park publication in PARKS.

After serving as director, Everhardt returned to the field as the superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway in 1977, serving for 23 years until his retirement in 2000. At the Blue Ridge Parkway, Everhardt championed significant projects to make the parkway safe and accessible for visitors, expanded ranger led programming, constructed new trails, supported the addition of arts destinations like the Asheville Folk Art Center and Blue Ridge Music Center, and invested in growing partnerships between the park and local communities.

His long list of awards includes the U.S. Department of the Interior's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, which he received in 1985. The headquarters of the Blue Ridge Parkway also is named for him.

Nancy, Everhardt's wife for 60 years, often was found side-by-side with her husband. She was a fixture in their communities and family and actively engaged with her adopted NPS family.

Everhardt and his wife are survived by their two children, Karen and Phil.