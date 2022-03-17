Former editor reflects on career

Burke County native Bill Poteat has enjoyed a long career in journalism that included working for The News Herald for nearly 20 years as a reporter and editor.

Poteat graduated from Drexel High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1977. The same year he graduated from college, he was hired to work as a general assignment reporter for the Covington News in Covington, Georgia.

“I wanted to return to western North Carolina, and a job as county government and political affairs reporter was open at The News Herald,” Poteat said. “I was hired by Editor H. Eugene Willard and began work on Monday, April 14, 1980.”

He was promoted to news editor in August of 1982 and to managing editor in March of 1985.

“Bill Poteat is a very able young man,” Willard said in an article announcing Poteat’s promotion to managing editor. “He has a stable and mature sense of what is important to the people of Burke County, and he has demonstrated his talent and his willingness to work to produce a quality editorial product.”