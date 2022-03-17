Former editor reflects on career

Burke County native Bill Poteat has enjoyed a long career in journalism that included working for The News Herald for nearly 20 years as a reporter and editor.
Poteat graduated from Drexel High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1977. The same year he graduated from college, he was hired to work as a general assignment reporter for the Covington News in Covington, Georgia.
“I wanted to return to western North Carolina, and a job as county government and political affairs reporter was open at The News Herald,” Poteat said. “I was hired by Editor H. Eugene Willard and began work on Monday, April 14, 1980.”
He was promoted to news editor in August of 1982 and to managing editor in March of 1985.
“Bill Poteat is a very able young man,” Willard said in an article announcing Poteat’s promotion to managing editor. “He has a stable and mature sense of what is important to the people of Burke County, and he has demonstrated his talent and his willingness to work to produce a quality editorial product.”
Poteat served as editor of The News Herald through May 1999. He said he enjoyed “being editor of a vibrant, editorially excellent, small town newspaper and working with excellent, talented, dedicated people.”
“During my 19-plus years, I did it all,” Poteat said. “In my first full month as editor, April 1985, I received my baptism by fire, literally. A historic (fire) swept out of the South Mountains and into Valdese, and soon after, Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. died.”
After an “unexpected dismissal” from The News Herald in 1999, Poteat forged a new career as a high school English teacher with Burke County Public Schools, where he taught for the next 18 years, first at East Burke High School and then Draughn High School. He wrote a regular column for The Charlotte Observer while he taught school, according to his biography posted on The Gaston Gazette website.
“I was the ‘Voice of the Wildcats’ at Draughn, doing the PA announcing at sporting events,” Poteat said. “I especially enjoyed Friday night varsity football. Since my retirement from the school system in 2017 at age 62, I have worked for nearly five years as a feature writer and columnist for The Gaston Gazette in Gastonia.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.