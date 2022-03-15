Former education reporter shares lessons learned

Jonelle Bobak Sigmon said she learned a lot during her time at The News Herald.
Sigmon worked as a multimedia reporter at the newspaper from 2015 to 2019, specializing in education coverage. She also created and edited videos for The News Herald’s website and helped to manage its social media platforms.
“I grew up in Burke County and knew I wanted to write in some type of capacity ever since I was in elementary school,” Sigmon said. “I went to college and majored in communications with a concentration in journalism, and two months before I graduated, I found out my hometown newspaper was hiring, so I immediately applied.”
She enjoyed meeting so many people through her work at The News Herald.
“I actually would consider myself somewhat of an introvert, but this job helped me to come out of my shell and see a whole other world,” Sigmon said. “I also enjoyed growing in my abilities and brainstorming new ideas and bringing them to the newsroom.”
One project she worked on at The News Herald remains close to her heart.
“Each story played a part in making my whole time with the MNH memorable,” Sigmon said. “One that I particularly enjoyed was asking the younger and older generation the question, ‘What is love?’ Myself and current reporter Chrissy Murphy made a video of all their answers, and it was pretty sweet.”
To watch the video, visit https://bit.ly/34Nk4Bd.
“I also really enjoyed covering Operation Blue Christmas for several years, Sigmon said. “This is where local police organizations surprise a family in need with Christmas presents.”
She found covering breaking news stories could be difficult, though.
“In all honesty, what was most challenging was covering the stories that were not so light-hearted and were not filled with people who wanted to speak with me,” Sigmon said. “My skin got tougher when I had someone ask me how I could sleep at night writing what I had written. I know many others have had worse things said to them. I thought I knew what journalism was when I graduated. Little did I know, I had not even broken through the surface. It was a tough job, but I am so glad I had the opportunity to experience it.”
She elaborated on the lessons she learned over the years.
“To be a news reporter, you have to have tough skin and be willing to step out of your comfort zone,” Sigmon said. “I can’t tell you how many times I got into my car heading to a crime scene or a big interview sweating like a pig (I mean that figuratively for the most part) and my mind racing with anxiousness. After each story, it got a little easier and easier. Help was not far away, and it was always available.”
She left The News Herald in 2019 to take a job as a marketing and communications specialist with Burke County Public Schools, where she works today.
“I work to help make our students and school system successful,” Sigmon said. “These students are our future, and I hope all I do will help to make that future brighter.”
