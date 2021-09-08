Former justice to discuss legal aspects of redistricting

HICKORY - The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley will welcome Bob Orr, a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice, who will speak on the topic “Redistricting and the Law” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory.

Orr served eight years on the North Carolina Court of Appeals and 10 years as a justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court, retiring in 2004. He has had a longtime interest and involvement with public parks, serving as a member and as chair of the Secretary of the Interior's National Park System Advisory Board from 1989-93. Orr grew up in Hendersonville, and is a University of North Carolina graduate.

Since July, the League has promoted awareness of how district lines are created and how they impact voting. The organization has focused on the US Congressional District line that divides the city of Hickory and Catawba County into US Districts 10 and 5.

A previous presentation in August included a panel of four experts on redistricting. Orr’s knowledge and experience will add his unique perspective to the subject.

The event is free and open to the public. Orr will answer questions from attendees following his presentation. Any state or local mandates involving masks will be followed. Because of limited seating capacity at the library, those who would like to attend are asked to register for their free “tickets” at lwvcv.org.