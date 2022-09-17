Former local resident receives company’s highest award

CHARLOTTE — Burt Browning, PE, originally of Nebo, has been awarded the James B. Duke Award, Duke Energy’s highest award.

The award was based on work performed on a year-long project in response to the Fukushima event in Japan. The project addressed earthquake concerns. The award is in recognition for the innovation and the teamwork of the project. Six members on his team were recognized.

Browning served as lead engineer for the largest of the four projects associated with the Fukushima response. The project installed a special deepwell, a diesel generator, two control panels in two locations, and the associated piping and valves, all specially designed to withstand the type of earthquake associated with Fukushima.

The project was a Nuclear Regulatory Commission commitment. The project was designed, approved, installed, trained and tested during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues, against an aggressive schedule. The project took place at the Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville, South Carolina, where Burt has worked for 16 years and is a lead mechanical design engineer.

The project provided additional safety measures for other plant elements, such as fire safety and flooding safety. The project was performed with zero safety or human performance issues, ahead of schedule, under budget and provides features beyond the requirements. Work was completed two months ahead of schedule, while also supporting the other three projects.

Browning is a 1975 graduate of Freedom High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University and a Master in Business Administration from Oklahoma City University.

He has applied for and received two patents. One is a product patent for air filters. The second one is a process patent for the assembly process of large truck tie-rods. He is a registered professional engineer in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Browning and his wife, Leslie, live in Columbia, South Carolina. Browning’s mother, Alice Browning, and family, live in Burke County.

Duke Energy is planning an award ceremony to take place at its Charlotte headquarters.