Former publisher reflects on longtime newspaper career

He said being publisher of The News Herald and The McDowell News presented challenges as well.

“The most challenging part of the paper was dealing with all the changes from the corporate offices,” Smitherman said. “Corporate had lots of experience in running large papers, but really did not understand the limitations, function and impact of a small town community newspaper. The biggest change was in less local control, consolidation of duties and the reduction of staff that was mandated at the corporate level.”

He reflected on the lessons he learned from his work.

“I think one of the most important lessons for any publisher is to listen to members of the community, try to hear both sides of any issues and provide fair and local content,” Smitherman said.

He retired from The News Herald and The McDowell News in 2018, but soon became inspired to rejoin the workforce in a different capacity.

“I enjoyed about four months of retirement before accepting a position with the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics as the outreach and industry relations associate,” Smitherman said.