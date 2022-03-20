Former publisher reflects on longtime newspaper career

Lamar Smitherman, former publisher of The News Herald and The McDowell News, recently reflected on his career in the newspaper industry spanning more than 40 years.
He worked his way up from sales representative to publisher with a Multimedia paper in Prattville, Alabama, after graduating from college in 1972, according to a previous News Herald article. He then accepted a partnership in an independent paper in Mississippi.
“He returned to Prattville in 1989 and opened The Autauga Times, which he later sold to Multimedia, and once again became publisher of The Prattville Progress, a subsidiary of the Montgomery Advertiser,” his biography reads. “While in that capacity, he also was responsible for producing The Redstone Rocket in Huntsville, Alabama, the Fort Benning Bayonet in Columbus, Georgia, and the Maxwell Gunter Dispatch in Montgomery, Alabama, for The Advertiser Company. When Gannett Corporation purchased Multimedia, Smitherman was named director of special products and acquisitions, which included producing three separate military publications for the Montgomery Advertiser and assuming responsibility for all commercial print operations, in addition to publishing three community newspapers.”
Later, he took a job as a retail sales manager of the Opelika Auburn News for Media General before becoming publisher of The News Herald and The McDowell News in 2010.
“The Morganton News Herald and The McDowell News were owned by the same newspaper group that I worked for in Auburn, Alabama, and both papers had excellent reputations,” Smitherman said. “Barbara and I love the area, and we thought it would be a great place to start a new adventure.”
His main duty as publisher was to make sure “the paper achieved a respectable profit.”
“This goal required hiring and maintaining a talented staff in each department,” Smitherman said. “I had a wonderful staff at both papers, and I think we all did our best to honor our commitment to both communities. I was very proud of all the employees under my watch.”
He also appreciated the opportunity to get involved in the community, which he had a long history of doing throughout his career. A previous News Herald article notes that he served on the boards of several chambers of commerce, United Way agencies and other civic organizations.
“He is a past president of the Alabama Press Association Journalism Foundation, and currently serves on the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation, Burke Development Inc. board and as a trustee for Western Piedmont Community College,” the article reads. “He is a past board member of Burke County United Way and the Burke County Chamber of Commerce.”
He said being publisher of The News Herald and The McDowell News presented challenges as well.
“The most challenging part of the paper was dealing with all the changes from the corporate offices,” Smitherman said. “Corporate had lots of experience in running large papers, but really did not understand the limitations, function and impact of a small town community newspaper. The biggest change was in less local control, consolidation of duties and the reduction of staff that was mandated at the corporate level.”
He reflected on the lessons he learned from his work.
“I think one of the most important lessons for any publisher is to listen to members of the community, try to hear both sides of any issues and provide fair and local content,” Smitherman said.
He retired from The News Herald and The McDowell News in 2018, but soon became inspired to rejoin the workforce in a different capacity.
“I enjoyed about four months of retirement before accepting a position with the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics as the outreach and industry relations associate,” Smitherman said.
But the local newspapers and the people who help produce them will always have a special place in his heart.
“I have so many great memories of my time at The News Herald and The McDowell News,” Smitherman said.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.