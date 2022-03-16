Former reporter connected to community through stories

A former “Neighborhood Newsroom Reporter” covered many aspects of life in Burke County and connected with a lot of people in the community doing interesting and inspiring things.
Tracy Farnham once worked as a substitute teacher for Burke County Public Schools, but in the early 2000s, her interest turned to writing. She took the Institute of Children’s Literature’s Writing for Magazines course in 2003, and answered an ad in The News Herald requesting editorial content in 2004. After writing a couple of editorials, she was offered a contract writer/freelance correspondent position in 2005 and became known as the Neighborhood Newsroom Reporter.
“As a Neighborhood Newsroom Reporter, assignments were given by the news editor,” Farnham said. “In 2007, I was asked to pick up a regular beat writing two articles weekly for ‘Faith and Values,’ and periodically, I assisted the newsroom staff with special sections and publication projects, which included Band Beat, Kids Design, Gardening, Travel and Graduation sections. During this time, The News Herald no longer had a staff photographer, so photography was also a large portion of the assignment too.”
She also contributed a weekly column for the Gab section of the paper from 2006-08. The editor asked her to join the staff part-time in 2012, but her position soon became full-time.
“While working in the newsroom, my duties included assisting the editor with the community calendar of events, the weekly section compilation for entertainment, church news and feature writing,” Farnham said.
She reflected on her favorite and memorable moments working for The News Herald.
“The most enjoyable part of the job was meeting people in the community and providing them a platform to share their story,” Farnham said. “I had the opportunity to meet notable people, including centenarians, cancer survivors and veterans, and while covering a local concert, I was mistaken for Diane Keaton (oh my).”
She enjoyed opportunities to delve into the history of people and places in Burke County.
“I always loved the historical significance of any article that I was assigned,” Farnham said. “One of the most important lessons that I learned was to always be cautious of your content and be certain it is historically correct. In the same manner when telling someone’s story, I wanted to be sure that I was careful to record the account just how they would want it to be told.”
One remarkable assignment took her high up into the clouds.
“One memory that stands out to me is the time I interviewed a group of local pilots who persuaded me to climb into a two-seater Cessna,” Farnham said. “It wasn’t until we were well above the ground that I suddenly recalled my fear of heights. I did get some great aerial photos, even with my eyes closed.”
She found the fast pace of the newsroom could be a challenge sometimes.
“When I first began to write for the paper, assignments were given weeks in advance of the publication date,” Farnham said. “As I transitioned from a freelance correspondent to a staff writer, the challenge was to produce copy in a busy newsroom within hours or minutes prior to publication.”
She transitioned out of journalism in 2015, when she left The News Herald to take a job at a local credit union, where she works today. She also enjoys spending time with her family on their small farm in western Burke County.
“The final assignment for me was to cover the release of a rehabilitated eagle,” Farnham said. “As it flew above Lake James, it was metaphorical for me. Just before the eagle’s release, I was offered the job I had applied to, the position I currently hold.”
