Former reporter connected to community through stories

“While working in the newsroom, my duties included assisting the editor with the community calendar of events, the weekly section compilation for entertainment, church news and feature writing,” Farnham said.

She reflected on her favorite and memorable moments working for The News Herald.

“The most enjoyable part of the job was meeting people in the community and providing them a platform to share their story,” Farnham said. “I had the opportunity to meet notable people, including centenarians, cancer survivors and veterans, and while covering a local concert, I was mistaken for Diane Keaton (oh my).”

She enjoyed opportunities to delve into the history of people and places in Burke County.

“I always loved the historical significance of any article that I was assigned,” Farnham said. “One of the most important lessons that I learned was to always be cautious of your content and be certain it is historically correct. In the same manner when telling someone’s story, I wanted to be sure that I was careful to record the account just how they would want it to be told.”

One remarkable assignment took her high up into the clouds.