Former reporter recalls special connection to newspaper

“I remember when they removed the printing press and moved press operations to Hickory,” McFalls said. “My mom came to the paper to have her picture taken with the press her daddy installed decades before. In the picture, she held a copy of the last paper printed on the press. The gentleman who dismantled the press gave me the model plate number off the equipment to keep. I still have it today. I could feel my Poppa’s presence just about anywhere in that building. It was very special to me to be a part of something he loved so much.”