Former reporter recalls special connection to newspaper

A former News Herald reporter shared her favorite moments covering Burke County and the special family connection that inspired her work with the newspaper.
Kerri McFalls was hired as a breaking news and education reporter at The News Herald in 2002.
“After graduating from Western Carolina University, I wanted to find work as a journalist,” McFalls said. “My goal was to eventually be a news anchor, but I needed experience. The News Herald posted an opening for a reporter position two months after I graduated. It was the perfect opportunity. I was drawn to work at The News Herald, as my grandfather, J.D. Fitz, was the publisher for the paper for many years, retiring in the 1980s.”
She covered breaking news and education stories.
“When I first joined the newsroom, there were only two reporters on staff — myself and Sharon McBrayer,” McFalls said. “I covered plenty of city council meetings, wrote feature stories, etc. When the writing team grew, we started to produce a special section each Sunday called “The Gab,” specifically targeting women. I contributed each week with stories and columns. It was a highlight of my time at The News Herald.”
She said covering breaking news stories was thrilling.
“I remember car chases that ended in cow pastures, manhunts that would last for days, to the time when a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was smashed in by a cherry picker while parked at the sheriff’s office.”
She recalled other memorable stories, such as covering a tour of the tunnels under Broughton Hospital and traveling with the East Burke High School Marching Band to a Carolina Panthers game.
“The band played the halftime show,” McFalls said. “I rode on the activity bus with the band students, taking notes and interviewing students on the way to Charlotte. Shortly before halftime, we were escorted to the field. It was so cool to be down on the field, watching the game and being so close to the teams. Once halftime started, I got to stand on the sidelines/field to shoot pictures. It was thrilling!
“Then on the bus ride back, I called Anna Wilson, lead copy editor and brilliant writer, who was in the newsroom awaiting my call. I read her my quotes, notes, etc. and together we put a pretty great story together. By the time I got back to Morganton, all she needed was my photos. She designed a beautiful photo page to go along with the great story to run in the next day’s paper — without missing our deadline!”
She eventually found the grueling long hours of a full-time reporter challenging.
“As a reporter, my job was my life,” McFalls said. “I didn’t know a life outside of being a news reporter.”
She then transitioned to working at the copy desk at The News Herald, where she designed the front page of the newspaper each day.
She left The News Herald in 2006, but returned in 2012 to work as an ad assistant overseeing ad placement in the paper and assisting advertising account representatives in the field. She was promoted to multi-media account executive, a position she held until 2014.
“As a multimedia account executive, I built customer relationships and sold print and digital advertising to local businesses,” McFalls said.
She reflected on the lessons she learned working at the newspaper.
“I learned how to take constructive criticism — you had to leave your ego at the door! — and how to work fast and under pressure,” McFalls said. “Every job I’ve had since then seems pretty laid back in comparison to the working at the paper. You had to be flexible, prepare for things not to go as planned and (learn) how to respond quickly.”
Since leaving The News Herald, she has worked as a volunteer coordinator at the J. Iverson Riddle Development Center and a fund development specialist at the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation of UNC Health Blue Ridge. She currently serves as vice president of community engagement for Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
“Our community engagement team oversees growth, public relations, marketing and fund development for Amorem,” McFalls said.
Looking back at her time at The News Herald, she realizes now she felt most fulfilled by contributing to and celebrating her family’s legacy at the newspaper.
“I remember when they removed the printing press and moved press operations to Hickory,” McFalls said. “My mom came to the paper to have her picture taken with the press her daddy installed decades before. In the picture, she held a copy of the last paper printed on the press. The gentleman who dismantled the press gave me the model plate number off the equipment to keep. I still have it today. I could feel my Poppa’s presence just about anywhere in that building. It was very special to me to be a part of something he loved so much.”
