Former resident reflects on Air Force career

A former Morganton resident is celebrating a 22-year career with the U.S. Air Force.

Col. Johari “J.” Hemphill was born in Philadelphia but moved to Morganton with his family when he was 4 years old and graduated from Freedom High School in 1993. He studied civil engineering at Gardner-Webb University, but then transferred to the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, where he majored in Latin American history and Spanish.

“I was not sure if I wanted to use these degrees to teach or in some other capacity, but I knew the military could provide me additional training and experience I would need to return to the civilian workforce,” Hemphill said. “I visited the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps office on campus and spoke to one of the instructors, who surprisingly had previously served with one of my uncles. I knew I was in the right place at that moment!”

He noted that his grandfather, father, brother and four of his uncles all served, representing a combined 70 years of military service.

He received his Air Force commission May 12, 2000.

“The uncle I mentioned earlier, Maj. Robert Hemphill Sr. (ret.), was on active duty in the Air Force and gave me my oath of office upon receiving my commission from the president to be a second lieutenant,” Hemphill said. “We served for four years together on active duty before he retired.”

Over the last two decades, Hemphill has had many operational and staff assignments, commanded two Logistics Readiness Squadrons and served as a Mission Support Group Deputy Commander, according to a previous News Herald article. He deployed in support of operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn, performing functions across the entire logistics enterprise.

He earned the rank of colonel last year in a ceremony held at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. June 28.

“I have had the pleasure of serving in various logistics and staff positions at several Air Force bases, the Pentagon, the (U.S.) Department of State and in other countries with some incredible people with the same passion for service,” Hemphill said. “I have served in four countries and traveled to over 13 others to provide subject matter expertise and assistance to allies and partners in an effort to maintain and build strong relationships.”

He earned a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from the American Military University and a Master of Science in Joint Campaign Planning and Strategy from the Joint Advanced Warfighting School at the Joint Forces Staff College of the National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington D.C., according to his biography.

NDU identified Hemphill as a National Defense Scholar in June 2021 for his thesis titled, “Are We There Yet? Using the Push-Pull Theory to Address Latin American Migration to the U.S. during COVID-19.”

“I had an opportunity to be an exchange student in Mexico during college, so I have a passion for the region and the issues that confront it,” Hemphill said. “Immigration is a contentious issue around the world, and in particular in the U.S., but at its core deals with people trying to secure a way of life to take care of them and their families. COVID-19 literally stopped movement around the world, which had not happened to this magnitude since World War II. I felt this provided an opportunity for the U.S. to work with other countries to confront COVID, and at the same time, evaluate the way we confront the factors that push people to risk their lives to migrate. One major push factor is inadequate health care. Attacking this issue in each country opens the door to address systematic issues like food insecurity, corruption and internal and external security matters.”

He appreciates the relationships he has formed during his military service.

“I enjoy the opportunity to meet people from across the U.S. and other countries and hear their individual stories to understand truly who they are as people,” Hemphill said. “Listening and sharing these stories help to build lifelong friendships, not just with the member(s), but also with their families as well. An Air Force career goes by in a flash; however, the bond made between airmen stands the test of time.”

He also appreciates the lessons he has learned from serving in the Air Force.

“I have learned there are opportunities for you to do the things you want to do and meet the requirements of the Air Force,” Hemphill said. “For example, I am primarily a logistics officer; however, I wanted to use my history and Spanish degrees, so I submitted a package to the Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs Office to be designated as a Foreign Area Officer with a specialization in Latin America. It led to me being selected to serve as a logistics advisor with the Peruvian Air Force in Lima, Peru, for two and half years. If I had not submitted that application or listened to the counsel of a commander that it would ruin my career, one of my dreams would not have come true. The best part is I was able to do it with my family. The lesson is (to) take a chance on yourself to make your dreams a reality.”

Though he currently lives in Fairfax, Virginia, his next assignment will take him to Group Command at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas next summer “to lead some of America’s best and brightest for two years.” He said when he eventually retires from the Air Force, he would still like to “support and serve others.”

“That may be through my own business, so I can hire, teach and grow people to help them be successful in their own lives and endeavors,” Hemphill said.

He encouraged young people considering a military career.

“It is an honor to serve our country alongside a diverse group of people who share freely of themselves to make one another better,” Hemphill said. “The armed forces is a team and a family—we take care of each other. Don’t let anyone discourage you from exploring any branch of service. Do your own research, homework, and talk to people that are serving or have served. Speak with armed forces recruiters (and) understand the similarities and differences to make your own decision about service, based on your life aspirations. Stand on what you know and make the leap to serve something greater than yourself.”

He also offered advice on how to make Veterans Day a meaningful experience.

“It’s nice to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ but take a moment and get to know that veteran’s name and one fact about their service to make the interaction memorable,” Hemphill said. “You might be surprised what you get back, and the veteran will definitely appreciate your thoughtfulness.”