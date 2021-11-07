Former soldier becomes local educator

As a teenager, a young Jeffrey Barret had many decisions to make about his future, but he never doubted his call to serve his country.
Barrett, an eighth-grade teacher at East Burke Middle School, began his military service at 17 by joining the delayed entry program for the U.S. Marine Corps. This is a program that legally binds participants to be shipped to boot camp by or on a certain date.
He was later sent to boot camp once he turned 18-years-old.
He began his military career by serving in the Marine Corps for four years from 1982-86. While in the Marine Corps, he served as a 2512 field wireman and a Marine Corps Lance Corporal, a position equivalent to Private First Class in the Marines.
Barrett also served in the U.S. Army as well as the North Carolina National Guard. While in the Army and National Guard, Barrett served as an intelligence analyst (96B), Artillery (13B), a cavalry scout (19B), a truck driver (88M) and a field wireman (31L).
Barrett served in a variety of worldwide locations during his time in the military.
While serving in the Army, he was sent to Wurzburg, Germany, for a little less than three years as well as Bosnia for five months. While serving in the Marine Corps, Barrett was sent to Camp Lejeune, N.C. on and off for four years.
Barrett also served in Iraq on a forward operating base for 11 months with the North Carolina National Guard.
When reflecting back on his time of service, Barrett told The News Herald why he believes it is so important to give back to veterans that have served their country.
“It’s important to show to our nation’s veterans that we care about them writing that blank check to serve their country,” Barrett said. “We should never forget the service and sacrifice that our nation’s veterans have made so that we may live in a free society … My family has a tradition of service and I wanted to continue this service … I wanted to give something back to my country.”
Many people join branches of the military for a variety of reasons. As a veteran and someone who has been in multiple branches of the military, Barrett wants anyone interested in joining to really reflect on the decision before you make it official.
He believes everyone should have the right to serve their country, as long as it’s for the right reasons.
“Do it for the right reasons, do it because you want to serve and give back to your country,” Barrett said. “Military service is not like a video game or television. Take the blinders off and realize that you can be deployed to a foreign country and this entails danger to yourself.
“I enjoyed my time in the military and I am proud to have served my country. It made me the person that I am today.”
Barrett is now a teacher for Burke County Public Schools where he continues to serve his community.
He said he will always remember his time as a solider and is thankful it made him the man and educator he is today.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.