Former soldier becomes local educator

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barrett also served in Iraq on a forward operating base for 11 months with the North Carolina National Guard.

When reflecting back on his time of service, Barrett told The News Herald why he believes it is so important to give back to veterans that have served their country.

“It’s important to show to our nation’s veterans that we care about them writing that blank check to serve their country,” Barrett said. “We should never forget the service and sacrifice that our nation’s veterans have made so that we may live in a free society … My family has a tradition of service and I wanted to continue this service … I wanted to give something back to my country.”

Many people join branches of the military for a variety of reasons. As a veteran and someone who has been in multiple branches of the military, Barrett wants anyone interested in joining to really reflect on the decision before you make it official.

He believes everyone should have the right to serve their country, as long as it’s for the right reasons.