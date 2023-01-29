Former Valdese Wells Fargo building gets new life

VALDESE — It has been sitting empty for more than three years but it soon will be buzzing with activity again.

Burke Onsite Computer Solutions Inc. has purchased the former Wells Fargo bank on Main Street in Valdese and will move its headquarters there after renovations are complete, said Ronnie Harmon, one of the owners of the business. Harmon co-owns Burke Onsite with Brandon Richards and the company was in need of more space.

The company has been in business for 20 years, first starting out in Valdese but eventually moving to Morganton. Its home has been on Wamsutta Mill Road, Morganton, but they’ve run out of room, Harmon said.

Harmon, who grew up in Valdese, said they’ve been looking for well over a year for a building with more space that would suit their needs but there’s not a lot of commercial real estate inventory currently on the market.

He said when the former bank building became available in Valdese it meant going from 2,500 square feet to 9,000 square feet and it was a good investment opportunity.

Work on remodeling the building has already started and Harmon said he’s anticipating moving into the building sometime in March.

Harmon said they are keeping the drive-thru and will upgrade it to sliding glass windows so people can drop off their computers and pick them up. He said people will have to get out of their car to drop off their computers at the window but it will be more convenient than having to haul a computer around the building.

As for the Wells Fargo ATM, Harmon said it will remain for as long as the bank wants to lease the location.

The sign and clock were taken down Friday morning and a company will restore it and it will go back up on the building, Harmon said.

“The old analog clock and analog temperature gauge is going to stay the same,” Harmon said.

He said it will likely be finished in a different color but other than that, it will remain the same.

“And it's going to work,” Harmon said.

While the business is moving its headquarters to Valdese, it won’t be leaving Morganton, Harmon said.

The company does onsite tech support for customers, both commercial and residential, he said. He said most of their business is onsite, meaning they go to the customer.

“We are not leaving Morganton. We've been in Morganton since we started,” Harmon said. “We'll always have a presence in Morganton. We won't have an office in Morganton when we move but we'll have techs in Morganton all the time.”

Burke Onsite Computer Solutions fix computers, printers, networks, Wi-Fi networks, install cable network cabling, infrastructure, websites, backups, voice over IP systems, cybersecurity, software monitor, cybersecurity for medical, as well as video camera security, Harmon said.

“So we do onsite tech support. That's what's kind of different about our businesses,” Harmon said. “Folks don't have to bring their stuff in to us, we go out to them. That's kind of how we've always been.”

Harmon said they do have a shop where they can bring something that can’t be fixed in a timely manner out in the field.

Harmon attributes the success of the company to employees Ben Richards, David Pope, Josh Johnson, Brooke Harmon and J.D. Johnson, saying it’s a family-oriented one. Josh and J.D. Johnson are father and son, and his son works here, Brandon and Ben Richards are brothers and Harmon’s daughter, Brooke, works at the business.

So it's kind of like a family thing we got going here mostly. But it's because of them that we've grown and it's not nothing I've done or Brandon's done,” Harmon said. “We've been very blessed that we've had the people that we have working with us, and the clients, is I guess the reason we've been so successful.”

He said the business has been expanding into the Hickory and Charlotte areas and they have clients all over the state, as well as Virginia and South Carolina.

“Logistically, it makes more sense for us to be kind of more centralized to that area. So we're going to kind of be between Hickory and Charlotte, Morganton and Asheville,” Harmon said.