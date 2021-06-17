Foster care program helps save animals

“So fostering is sometimes mentally and emotionally hard, especially for foster families to give up their fosters at the end of the fostering period,” she said. “It’s important to keep in mind that fostering is kind of a stepping stone and the best thing and the best way to save more lives is to let them move on so you can continue to foster. If you adopt every foster pet every time, we’re going to run out of fosters really quickly, which is something that we’ve had happen in the past.

“People fall in love with the first litter of kittens they foster and then they never foster for a second because their house is full. So it’s really important to keep in mind that fostering is a stepping stone and you can only save lives by letting them move on.”

BCAS also has programs where you can foster animals on a nightly basis. Sometimes the shelter needs nightly foster homes before an animal transport to a rescue center. BCAS does this so that they can care for as many animals as they can.