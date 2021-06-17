Foster care program helps save animals

Burke County Animal Services is allowing members of the community to foster animals to help the animals finding their forever homes.
The agency receive animals such as cats, dogs, puppies and kittens in all different conditions. A lot of the animals they help get adopted come in as strays. They are nursed back to health and adopted or taken to a rescue where they are well taken care of.
Burke County Animal Services is an organization that takes in as many dogs and cats as the shelter can hold in an effort to help these animals find homes, but they do have a capacity limit. The staff of BCAS is looking for members of the community to volunteer their time and homes to help these animals find loving homes.
Lindsay Stump, animal services coordinator at BCAS, is eager for new fosters to participate in the program to help more animals as they await adoption.
“Our foster program is great and it’s really easy to get started with us,” Stump said. “The things that we require as far as paperwork is a copy of a valid ID with an address and phone number. People will also need to read and sign our foster agreement, so as far as paperwork takes about five minutes. Fostering is free and we’ll send any supplies you may need. If you’re fostering cats, litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs. We can send a crate if we have a crate available, but we don’t always.
“We are looking for donated crates and that kind of thing for our foster program to keep continuing to do that. We’ll supply you anything you may need for the time. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to us for updated vaccines and deworming, that kind of thing. So they do have to have transportation.”
As a pet foster parent herself, Stump advises foster program participants to take the introduction of the foster pet slowly if they have pets at home. A lot of the animals have unknown backgrounds and Stump advises everyone to stay safe when beginning to integrate a foster into the participant’s household.
“You don’t have to have an elaborate setup for fostering,” said Stump. “We do normally advise that you have an area away from your household pets to get started, just because you want to do a controlled introduction of the animals into the home. Some of our animals come from uncertain backgrounds, so we take the strays and we do vaccinate and everything on intake, but those can take up to two weeks to be effective.
“So keeping them kind of away from the household pets at first in order to make sure everybody’s healthy, but slowly integrating into the household is good.”
As someone who has fostered hundreds of animals, Stump understands that the process of the foster getting adopted after the participant becomes attached. She wants those who think they will be “foster fails” to understand what fostering really is and how it helps these animals in the long run.
“So fostering is sometimes mentally and emotionally hard, especially for foster families to give up their fosters at the end of the fostering period,” she said. “It’s important to keep in mind that fostering is kind of a stepping stone and the best thing and the best way to save more lives is to let them move on so you can continue to foster. If you adopt every foster pet every time, we’re going to run out of fosters really quickly, which is something that we’ve had happen in the past.
“People fall in love with the first litter of kittens they foster and then they never foster for a second because their house is full. So it’s really important to keep in mind that fostering is a stepping stone and you can only save lives by letting them move on.”
BCAS also has programs where you can foster animals on a nightly basis. Sometimes the shelter needs nightly foster homes before an animal transport to a rescue center. BCAS does this so that they can care for as many animals as they can.
“So lots of research has been done on dog cortisol or stress hormone levels and that they reach an all-time high here in the shelter,” Stump said. “If they go out to a foster home, even if that’s just for a night, their cortisol levels actually returned to that base level, and they never go up past that all time high either. A lot of people think it’s really traumatic like, ‘Oh I took the dog home for the night and when I brought it back you know it’s just going to think I have abandoned it,’ but the science says no. The dog is actually dropping their cortisol levels. They feel much better after a night out and they come back just a better dog in their kennels — that makes them present better to potential adopters.”
Stump encourages members of the community to try fostering, even if it’s just for a night. She believes any interaction these animals can get will be beneficial to them in the long run.
“ I think a lot of people that I’ve talked to say, ‘Oh I could never foster, you know, I could never give them up, I would have to keep them all,’ but it’s really important that they know exactly how life saving fostering is,’ she said. “Anybody can do it. If you’ve got a bathroom, an office, a spare bedroom, you’ve got space to foster.
“It’s not as heartbreaking I think as people think it would be because you know you’ve loved and you’ve nurtured these animals. Every single foster I’ve had come through my house, which is hundreds at this point, they’ve stolen a piece of my heart, but at the same time I also know that I’ve sent them on to being the best dog or cat they can be into their new home.”
BCAS is also always looking for volunteers to help around the shelter. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older, however there are programs for those under 18 to participate with a parent or guardian including the Dog’s Day Out program — a program where you can take one of the shelter dogs out for a day, take them for a walk, on a hike and just get them out of the shelter.
For more information on the BCAS foster program or any adoption related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit their website at burkenc.or/animalservices. Visit their Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.