Foster community receives $2K donation

NEBO — Southmountain Children and Family Services has received a $2,000 grant from the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund.

The grant was used to purchase computers and printers for the staff of the new Journeys Home program. The purpose of the program is to facilitate the successful reunification and adoption of children as they transition from Southmountain Estates back to their natural families or adoptive settings. Journeys Home began through a grant from the Duke Endowment.

Southmountain Estates is a foster community in western Burke County. It is a unique program that serves children in out-of-home care as a result of abuse, neglect or parental substance abuse. This program combines the best aspects of foster care and group care, creating a one-of-a-kind hybrid model.

In addition to the foster community, Southmountain also operates 10 children’s advocacy centers and evidence-based treatment centers that serve 16 counties across North Carolina — Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson and Yancey.