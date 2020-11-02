Foster community receives $2K donation

NEBO — Southmountain Children and Family Services has received a $2,000 grant from the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund.
The grant was used to purchase computers and printers for the staff of the new Journeys Home program. The purpose of the program is to facilitate the successful reunification and adoption of children as they transition from Southmountain Estates back to their natural families or adoptive settings. Journeys Home began through a grant from the Duke Endowment.
Southmountain Estates is a foster community in western Burke County. It is a unique program that serves children in out-of-home care as a result of abuse, neglect or parental substance abuse. This program combines the best aspects of foster care and group care, creating a one-of-a-kind hybrid model.
In addition to the foster community, Southmountain also operates 10 children’s advocacy centers and evidence-based treatment centers that serve 16 counties across North Carolina — Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson and Yancey.
The main purpose of the children’s advocacy center is to coordinate the efforts of the agencies that intercede in child abuse investigations. Southmountain also provides clinical services and evidence-based mental health treatment for children and families in the communities it serves.
For information about Southmountain Children and Family Services or any of its programs, visit southmountain.org. To make a donation to Southmountain Children and Family Services, gifts can be mailed to Southmountain Children and Family Services, P.O. Box 3387 Morganton, NC 28680.
